Red Bull Racing on Friday announced that Sergio Perez will join the team and race alongside Max Verstappen in the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship.

ANI | London | Updated: 18-12-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 22:35 IST
Perez to partner Verstappen at Red Bull in 2021 as Albon becomes reserve driver
Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez (Photo/ Formula 1 Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Red Bull Racing on Friday announced that Sergio Perez will join the team and race alongside Max Verstappen in the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship. The team also announced that Alex Albon will step back to become the team's test and reserve driver, with a particular focus on 2022.

"Current driver Alex Albon remains an important member of the Team and takes on the role of Red Bull Racing Test and Reserve Driver with a key focus on 2022 development, simulator work and tyre testing," the team said in a statement. Sergio made his Grand Prix debut in 2011 and since then has become one of the sport's most consistent performers and tenacious racers. Sergio's recent run of form and victory at the Sakhir Grand Prix made him the favoured choice to join Red Bull Racing, initially on a one year contract, the team said.

Reflecting on the same, Sergio, in a statement, said: "I am incredibly grateful to Red Bull for giving me the opportunity to race for Red Bull Racing in 2021. The chance to race for a championship contending team is something I have been hoping for since I joined Formula One and it will be a proud moment to step onto the grid in Red Bull colours alongside Max." "You can be sure that I will give next season my full focus. The Team has the same winning mentality as me and I know I am here to perform and help the Team fight for another title," he added. (ANI)

