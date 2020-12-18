Left Menu
Soccer-Juve's McKennie named U.S. Soccer's male player of the year

Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie was named U.S. Soccer's male player of the year, the governing body said on Friday as he closes out his fourth year on the national team. It’s been a journey, especially through these difficult times during the (COVID-19) pandemic," said McKennie, the fourth-youngest player to receive the honour.

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 23:50 IST
Soccer-Juve's McKennie named U.S. Soccer's male player of the year

Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie was named U.S. Soccer's male player of the year, the governing body said on Friday as he closes out his fourth year on the national team. The 22-year-old Texan joined Italian champions Juve in August on a year-long loan from Bundesliga club Schalke 04 and has scored four goals with two assists in 29 appearances for both teams in 2020.

"I want to thank everyone for this huge honor. It’s been a journey, especially through these difficult times during the (COVID-19) pandemic," said McKennie, the fourth-youngest player to receive the honour. "Our fans have stuck with us throughout and we really appreciate it. Hopefully in 2021 we can have many more memories together."

A finalist for the prize for a third consecutive year, McKennie received 44% of the votes, with twice-winner Christian Pulisic, who now plays for Chelsea, earning 37%.

