India vs Australia: Day 3 Scoreboard

PTI | Adelaide | Updated: 19-12-2020 11:24 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 11:24 IST
Scoreboard on the third day of the first Test between India and Australia here on Saturday

India 1st Innings: 244 all out Australia 1st Innings: 191 all out India second innings: Prithvi Shaw b Cummins 4 Mayank Agarwal c Paine b Hazlewood 9 Jasprit Bumrah c and b Cummins 2 Cheteshwar Pujara c Paine b Cummins 0 Virat Kohli c Green b Cummins 4 Ajinkya Rahane c Paine b Hazlewood 0 Hanuma Vihari c Paine b Hazlewood 8 Wriddhiman Saha c Labuschagne b Hazlewood 4 Ravichandran Ashwin c Paine b Hazlewood 0 Umesh Yadav not out 4 Mohammed Shami retd hurt 1 Extras: 0 Total: (For 9 wickets in 21.2 overs) 36 Fall of Wickets: 7/1 15/2 15/3 15/4 15/5 19/6 26/7 26/8 31/9 Bowling: Mitchell Starc 6-3-7-0, Pat Cummins 10.2-4-21-4, Josh Hazlewood 5-3-8-5. More PTI PDS PDSPDS

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

