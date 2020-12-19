Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shami suffers wrist injury, taken to hospital for scans

Indian pacer Mohammed Shamis participation in the remainder of the Test series against Australia was thrown into doubt on Saturday after he suffered a wrist injury in the opening Test here and found himself unable to even lift his arm.

PTI | Adelaide | Updated: 19-12-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 14:26 IST
Shami suffers wrist injury, taken to hospital for scans

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami's participation in the remainder of the Test series against Australia was thrown into doubt on Saturday after he suffered a wrist injury in the opening Test here and found himself ''unable to even lift his arm''. The fast bowler was hit on the elbow by a Pat Cummins short ball during India's second innings on Saturday which ended at a record lowest 36 for nine. He has been taken to a hospital for scans.

''No news on Shami, he's going for a scan now. He was in a lot of pain, couldn't even lift his arm. We'll probably know in the evening what happens,'' Kohli revealed after the visitors succumbed to an eight-wicket loss. The team's medical staff rushed in to his aid during the match and after some deliberation, Shami decided to walk back to the dressing room ending the visitors' innings in 21.2 overs.

After the physiotherapist applied, what looked like, a painkilling spray, Shami tried to resume batting but he didn't seem comfortable and decided against continuing. India are now 0-1 down in the four-match series. The two teams will meet again on December 26 for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, where the visitors will be without the services of Kohli, who will head back home for the birth of his first child.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 4-Hackers' broad attack sets cyber experts worldwide scrambling to defend networks

Suspected Russian hackers who broke into U.S. government agencies also spied on less high-profile organizations, including groups in Britain, a U.S. internet provider and a county government in Arizona, according to web records and a securi...

TMC filled with individuals who don't bother about anyone: Suvendu in open letter

In an open letter addressed to the grassroots members of the Trinamool Congress, Suvendu Adhikari said on Saturday that West Bengal is standing at a critical juncture as the people of the state are destined to make a choice in the 2021 Asse...

Realme Watch S Pro price, full specs leaked as official launch nears

Realme is gearing up to launch two new smartwatches in India- realme watch S and realme watch S Pro- at an online event on December 23.Ahead of the official unveiling, the pricing details of both the watches have surfaced online. According ...

Philippines logs 1,491 new COVID-19 cases

Manila Philippines, December 19 ANIXinhua The Department of Health DOH of the Philippines on Saturday reported 1,491 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection, bringing the total number in the country to 458,044. The DOH said 436 more patie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020