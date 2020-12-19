The following are the top/expected stories at 1715 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC at Margao. *Preview of ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City FC at Vasco.

*Preview of ISL match between Kerala Blasters and SC East Bengal at Bambolim. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-LDALL IND 'Summer of 36': India record lowest score, Australia win in two and half days Adelaide, Dec 19 (PTI) The Indian cricket team under Virat Kohli faced its worst hour of embarrassment while collapsing to its lowest Test score of 36 as a rampaging Australia cruised to an emphatic eight-wicket victory inside two and half days in the opening Day/Night Test here on Saturday. SPO-CRI-IND-LD SHAMI Shami suffers wrist injury, taken to hospital for scans Adelaide, Dec 19 (PTI) Indian pacer Mohammed Shami's participation in the remainder of the Test series against Australia was thrown into doubt on Saturday after he suffered a wrist injury in the opening Test here and found himself ''unable to even lift his arm''.

SPO-CRI-IND-KOHLI Our worst batting show but let's not make mountain out of molehill: Kohli Adelaide, Dec 19 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli can't remember a ''worse batting performance'' by his team than the lowest ever Test score of 36 against Australia here but at the same time, he has urged people not to ''make mountain out of a molehill''. SPO-CRI-IND-HAZLEHOOD-KOHLI Getting bowled out for 36 is going to create headaches for India, feels Hazlewood Adelaide, Dec 19 (PTI) India will feel the aftershocks of crumbing to their lowest Test total of 36 heading into the remainder of the four-match series against Australia, Adelaide Oval's wrecker-in-chief Josh Hazlewood said Saturday.

SPO-CRI-KOHLI-TOTALS Highs and lows: Under Kohli India got both highest and lowest Test scores Adelaide, Dec 19 (PTI) Virat Kohli battled the humiliation of leading India to its lowest ever Test score of 36 on Saturday but ironically, it was also under him that the team notched up its highest total exactly four years ago. SPO-CRI-IND-COMMENTS Hard to put feelings in words, we lacked intent: Kohli Adelaide, Dec 19 (PTI) A deflated India skipper Virat Kohli conceded he had no words to explain the morale-crushing loss to Australia in the opening day/night Test here and blamed his batsmen's ''lack of intent'' for the side's lowest ever Test score. SPO-CRI-IND-REAX The OTP to forget is 49204084041: cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score Adelaide, Dec 19 (PTI) With shock and amazement, the cricket fraternity reacted to the nightmare that the Indian team endured in broad daylight before crumbling to its lowest-ever Test score of 36 here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD GAVASKAR Australian bowlers were superb, unfair to blame Indian batsmen: Gavaskar Adelaide, Dec 19 (PTI) The legendary Sunil Gavaskar on Saturday sympathised with the Indian team after it slumped to its lowest Test score, saying it would be a bit unfair to be critical given that the Australian pace bowlers were simply ''superb''..