Cup rugby match in Italy off due to outbreak

The Challenge Cup is the second-tier competition for European rugby union clubs.Tournament organizer European Professional Club Rugby said a match result resolution committee will allocate points. Three matches in the top-tier Champions Cup this weekend were earlier canceled due to coronavirus-related problems.

PTI | Milan | Updated: 19-12-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 17:22 IST
A Challenge Cup rugby match between Benetton and Agen of France was canceled because of several positive COVID-19 tests in the Italian team. Benetton was scheduled to host the game Saturday in Treviso, Italy. The Challenge Cup is the second-tier competition for European rugby union clubs.

Tournament organizer European Professional Club Rugby said a “match result resolution committee” will allocate points. Three matches in the top-tier Champions Cup this weekend were earlier canceled due to coronavirus-related problems.

