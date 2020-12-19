Cup rugby match in Italy off due to outbreak
The Challenge Cup is the second-tier competition for European rugby union clubs.Tournament organizer European Professional Club Rugby said a match result resolution committee will allocate points. Three matches in the top-tier Champions Cup this weekend were earlier canceled due to coronavirus-related problems.PTI | Milan | Updated: 19-12-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 17:22 IST
A Challenge Cup rugby match between Benetton and Agen of France was canceled because of several positive COVID-19 tests in the Italian team. Benetton was scheduled to host the game Saturday in Treviso, Italy. The Challenge Cup is the second-tier competition for European rugby union clubs.
Tournament organizer European Professional Club Rugby said a “match result resolution committee” will allocate points. Three matches in the top-tier Champions Cup this weekend were earlier canceled due to coronavirus-related problems.
- READ MORE ON:
- European
- Italian
- Benetton
- Challenge Cup
- The Challenge Cup
ALSO READ
Energy stocks drive gains in European shares
Energy stocks drive gains in European shares
5th edition of the World Week of Italian Cuisine in India celebrates home cooking
Over half of Italians back giving up freedoms for public health amid COVID-19 - survey
European shares rise on oil gains, stimulus hopes