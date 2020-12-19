Left Menu
Ind vs Aus: One of those days where everything came off, says Cummins

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins, who drew the first blood on the third afternoon of the pink-ball Test, feels everything went according to plan for the hosts on Saturday.

ANI | Adelaide | Updated: 19-12-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 18:04 IST
Australia pacers Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins, who drew the first blood on the third afternoon of the pink-ball Test, feels everything went according to plan for the hosts on Saturday. Cummins laid the foundation stone for India's horrific batting collapse on day three. The pacer was surprised as he had thought of folding India around 200 runs but the visitors were bundled up for 36/9 before the first session.

"We thought if we could get them out for 200 today, have a bit of a bat, we'd stay in the game. But for that to happen in the first hour, amazing. It was just one of those days where everything came off, everything we tried worked," Cummins told Channel 7 after the match. Cummins, who picked four wickets in his second essay, said they made it harder for the India batsmen to leave the ball outside the off-stump on day three.

"We found in the first innings there was actually a lot of bounce, so to hit the stumps it almost felt like it had to be a half volley," said Cummins. "But when we got into our work we were able to get up there a bit fuller, make the batters make decisions, make it harder to leave the ball, and fortunately it all came off today," he added.

The 27-year-old pacer recalled how the Australians had bundled England out for 67 in the first innings last year in Headingley. "Last year in Headingley's first innings, we had a similar day out. Today and then are by far the best I've seen us bowl," he said.

Cummins and Josh Hazlewood took nine wickets among themselves in the second innings, while Mohammad Shami retired hurt after being hit on his right arm as India was bundled out for 36 in the second innings and that particular session cost India the Test. Australia registered an eight-wicket victory on Saturday to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series. Joe Burns hit a career-saving unbeaten 51 while Matthew Wade hit 33 as the two put on 70 for the opening wicket to extinguish any hopes India had of staging a fightback. (ANI)

