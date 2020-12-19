The following are the top/expected stories at 2115 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC at Margao. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-SUMMEROF42 Summer of 42 and aftermath: A day when all went haywire for Wadekar's men By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) A Monday and Saturday separated by 46 years and a few months.

SPO-CRI-LDALL IND 'Summer of 36': India record lowest score, Australia win in two and half days Adelaide, Dec 19 (PTI) The Indian cricket team under Virat Kohli faced its worst hour of embarrassment while collapsing to its lowest Test score of 36 as a rampaging Australia cruised to an emphatic eight-wicket victory inside two and half days in the opening Day/Night Test here on Saturday. SPO-CRI-IND-2NDLD SHAMI Shami suffers wrist fracture, set to miss remainder of Test series; Siraj in line for debut Adelaide/New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Indian pacer Mohammed Shami is set to miss the remaining three Tests against Australia after suffering a fracture on his bowling wrist during the series opener here.

SPO-CRI-IND-KOHLI Our worst batting show but let's not make mountain out of molehill: Kohli Adelaide, Dec 19 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli can't remember a ''worse batting performance'' by his team than the lowest ever Test score of 36 against Australia here but at the same time, he has urged people not to ''make mountain out of a molehill''. SPO-CRI-IND-HAZLEWOOD-KOHLI Getting bowled out for 36 is going to create headaches for India, feels Hazlewood Adelaide, Dec 19 (PTI) India will feel the aftershocks of crumbing to their lowest Test total of 36 heading into the remainder of the four-match series against Australia, Adelaide Oval's wrecker-in-chief Josh Hazlewood said Saturday.

SPO-CRI-IND-HAZLEWOOD It was over before we knew it, says Hazlewood Adelaide, Dec 19 (PTI) It was ''over before we knew it'', said Josh Hazlewood after playing a lead role in writing one of Indian cricket's darkest chapters in its 88 years of existence in top-flight. SPO-CRI-KOHLI-TOTALS Highs and lows: Under Kohli India got both highest and lowest Test scores Adelaide, Dec 19 (PTI) Virat Kohli battled the humiliation of leading India to its lowest ever Test score of 36 on Saturday but ironically, it was also under him that the team notched up its highest total exactly four years ago.

SPO-CRI-IND-COMMENTS Hard to put feelings in words, we lacked intent: Kohli Adelaide, Dec 19 (PTI) A deflated India skipper Virat Kohli conceded he had no words to explain the morale-crushing loss to Australia in the opening day/night Test here and blamed his batsmen's ''lack of intent'' for the side's lowest ever Test score. SPO-CRI-IND-REAX The OTP to forget is 49204084041: cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score Adelaide, Dec 19 (PTI) With shock and amazement, the cricket fraternity reacted to the nightmare that the Indian team endured in broad daylight before crumbling to its lowest-ever Test score of 36 here on Saturday. SPO-CRI-IND-LD GAVASKAR Australian bowlers were superb, unfair to blame Indian batsmen: Gavaskar Adelaide, Dec 19 (PTI) The legendary Sunil Gavaskar on Saturday sympathised with the Indian team after it slumped to its lowest Test score, saying it would be a bit unfair to be critical given that the Australian pace bowlers were simply ''superb''. SPO-BOX-WC-LD IND Boxing: Panghal clinches gold, injured Satish bags silver at Cologne World Cup New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) World silver-medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) notched up a gold medal without having to fight his final bout, while veteran Satish Kumar (+91kg) settled for silver after an injury prevented him from competing in his summit clash at the Cologne World Cup in Germany on Saturday.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-SCEB-PREVIEW East Bengal, Kerala eye first win in clash of ISL strugglers Bambolim, Dec 19 (PTI) Still winless after five matches, laggards SC East Bengal and Kerala Blasters would look to secure their maiden win of the ongoing Indian Super League season when they face each other at the GMC Stadium, here on Sunday. SPO-ISL-MUMBAICITY-PREVIEW Hyderabad FC face tough test against Mumbai City Vasco, Dec 19 (PTI) Unbeaten so far in five games but lying at the bottom half of the standings, Hyderabad FC face table toppers Mumbai City FC in an Indian Super League match here on Sunday.

SPO-FOOT-SHIELD-REALKASHMIR Real Kashmir win first major tournament, beat George Telegraph 2-1 in IFA Shield final Kolkata, Dec 19 (PTI) Real Kashmir FC clinched their maiden major trophy by lifting the IFA Shield after beating George Telegraph 2-1 in the summit clash here on Saturday, though the 127-year-old tournament was held without some of the country's top sides..