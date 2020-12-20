Left Menu
Development News Edition

CSA name 25-player for women's training camp ahead of limited-series against Pakistan

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Sunday announced a 25-member squad including four new additions to the women's national team roster for the training camp ahead of the limited-overs series against Pakistan.

ANI | Johannesburg | Updated: 20-12-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 15:04 IST
CSA name 25-player for women's training camp ahead of limited-series against Pakistan
CSA logo. Image Credit: ANI

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Sunday announced a 25-member squad including four new additions to the women's national team roster for the training camp ahead of the limited-overs series against Pakistan. Proteas will head into the training camp from January 8 -14, 2021 led by head coach, Hilton Moreeng. The final squad will then be announced on January 15 along with the South African Emerging side that will play Pakistan in a warm-up encounter.

Pakistan women's team will tour South Africa to play three ODIs and as many T20Is, starting January 20. The squad includes newcomers Nobulumko Baneti, Evodia Yekile, Jenay Winster and Khayakazi Mathe who performed with aplomb at the recent Women Super League T20 held in Cape Town.

Twenty-one of the 25 players boast prior international experience and the group includes experienced campaigners like Shabnim Ismail, Laura Wolvaardt and Ayabong Khaka who all displayed their maturity and led with distinction in the WSLT20 competition. "I am very much pleased about getting to training camp in January and working with all of the players that have been selected to attend the training camp in Durban," said Moreeng in a statement.

"We have an excellent mixture of veteran Proteas and some exciting younger players who possess amazing talent. Personally, I am appreciative of the opportunity to return to international cricket and the commitment from our players to continue to make, and the eagerness of the new players to become involved. "Selecting 18 players from this group will be extremely difficult. But I look forward to engaging with all of the players, representing our country and doing so in a manner that all Cricket fans in our country will hopefully rally behind," he added.

Momentum Proteas squad for the training camp: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty, Mignon du Preez, Shabnim Ismail, Sune Luus, Ayabonga Khaka, Maria Klaas, Nadine de Klerk, Tumi Sekhukhune, Sinalo Jafta, Lara Goodall, Andrie Steyn, Robyn Searle, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Faye Tunnicliffe, Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Nondumiso Shangase, Nobulumko Baneti, Khayakazi Mathe, Evodia Yekile, Marizanne Kapp, Jenay Winster, Kirstie Thompson. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

Invoking Bible and moonwalk, Netanyahu starts Israeli vaccination drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cambodia tightens measures at borders with Thailand to prevent COVID-19 spread

The Cambodian government on Sunday asked local authorities to strengthen safety measures along the border after neighbouring Thailand reported more than 500 cases of COVID-19 in its Samut Sakhon province. Samut Sakhon is located about 300 k...

Telangana, Gujarat and Punjab PCC likely to undergo organisational changes soon

In an effort to improve Congress prospects in forthcoming polls, changes are soon likely to be made in several states in the partys organisational structure. Telangana, Punjab and Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee PCC chief will also be ch...

Dutch ban UK flights, fearing the new coronavirus variant

The Netherlands is banning flights from the UK for at least the rest of the year in an attempt to make sure that a new strain of coronavirus that is sweeping across southern England does not reach its shores. The ban came into effect Sunday...

India, Vietnam expected to ink pacts to expand ties at virtual summit on Monday

India and Vietnam are likely to seal a number of agreements and make certain announcements to further expand overall ties including in areas of defence, energy and healthcare at a virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020