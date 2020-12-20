Flick ecstatic after concluding 'fantastic year' with victory

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick is glad to have concluded the "fantastic year" with a victory as his side defeated Leverkusen, in what was the club's last match of 2020. Bayern Munich secured a 2-1 win over Leverkusen in the Bundesliga here on Saturday.

"We really wanted to win. You could tell that the team had the desire to do so. We went a goal down again due to a mistake, that happens. At the moment, every mistake we make is being punished," the club's official website quoted Flick as saying. "But the team has the quality to always come back in these games and win them for us and they believe in their own strength until the very final whistle. From that point of view, flying home from Leverkusen with a victory under our belts is the conclusion we all wanted for this year. With this we have concluded a fantastic year for FC Bayern and this team," he added.

Robert Lewandowski scored twice during the match to help Bayern Munich claim all three points from the game. Bayern Munich atop the Bundesliga table with 30 points, two points ahead of the second-placed Leverkusen. Also, it was Lewandowski's first Bundesliga brace against Leverkusen. The Polish striker, who recently won The Best FIFA Men's Player award, has already scored multiple braces against 22 other teams in the league.

Bayern Munich will now return to action on January 3 when they face Mainz. (ANI)