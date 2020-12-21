Left Menu
Motor racing-Hamilton voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Hamilton, 35, beat off competition from Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and jockey Hollie Doyle, who finished second and third respectively, to collect British sport's premier annual award for a second time after winning it in 2014. Hamilton won his fourth consecutive world title this year to match Michael Schumacher's record of seven crowns.

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2020
Lewis Hamilton was named BBC Sports Personality of the Year on Sunday, rounding off a remarkable year in which he became Formula One world champion for a seventh time. Hamilton, 35, beat off competition from Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and jockey Hollie Doyle, who finished second and third respectively, to collect British sport's premier annual award for a second time after winning it in 2014.

Hamilton won his fourth consecutive world title this year to match Michael Schumacher's record of seven crowns. Premier League champions Liverpool were named Team of the Year and their manager Juergen Klopp won Coach of the Year. Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford won the Expert Special Panel Award for his school meal campaign.

