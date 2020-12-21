Leao scores fastest ever goal in Serie A as AC Milan defeat Sassuolo

Left Menu
AC Milan's Rafael Leao on Sunday scripted history during the Serie A clash against Sassuolo. AC Milan secured a 2-1 win over Sassuolo in the match.

21-12-2020
Rafael Leao (Photo/ AC Milan Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

AC Milan's Rafael Leao on Sunday scripted history during the Serie A clash against Sassuolo. AC Milan secured a 2-1 win over Sassuolo in the match. Leao scored the opening goal of the match, just six seconds after the kickoff. This is the fastest ever goal in Serie A, overtaking the previous record set by Paolo Poggi in December 2001 with Piacenza (8 seconds).

"6.2 seconds: new fastest goal in #SerieATIM! What a start to #SassuoloMilan, flame on," AC Milan tweeted. Alexis Saelemaekers then added another goal to AC Milan's tally as the first half concluded on 2-0. In the 89th minute, Domenico Berardi netted a goal but it was not enough for Sassuolo to stop AC Milan from securing three points from the game.

With this, AC Milan also got back to the winning ways as they witnessed two back to back draws in their previous games. In addition, the victory ensured that AC Milan remain unbeaten in this season of Serie A. AC Milan hold the top spot on the Serie A table with 31 points, one point ahead of the second-placed Inter Milan. The club will now take on Lazio on Thursday. (ANI)

