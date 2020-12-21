Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus: No advise for Shaw since am playing against him, says Burns

Australian opener Joe Burns, who played a career-saving knock in the second innings of the day-night Test, has no advice for Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw on how to get back in-form.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 21-12-2020 08:42 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 08:42 IST
Ind vs Aus: No advise for Shaw since am playing against him, says Burns
Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw. Image Credit: ANI

Australian opener Joe Burns, who played a career-saving knock in the second innings of the day-night Test, has no advice for Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw on how to get back in-form. Shaw once again failed after getting dismissed in a similar fashion by Pat Cummins in the second innings of the opening Test. The right-handed batsman was backed by the selectors for the first Test but he managed only a duck and four in the two innings of the day-night Test.

Burns, who himself was out of form before he smashed an unbeaten fifty, said he is hoping the opponent batsman Shaw doesn't score runs at all in the Border-Gavaskar trophy. The 31-year-old cricketer said he would offer some tips to the Indian batsman but after the conclusion of the Test series. "I wouldn't give him any advice as I am playing against him. I'm hoping that he makes no runs at all. I actually don't know what form he is been in. I haven't been following him," Burns said while replying to a query from ANI.

"He is obviously a quality player if he is playing for India. I might give advice at the end of the series, but not after the first game," he added. Burns was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah in the first innings after the opening batsman managed to score just eight runs off 41 balls but scored an unbeaten fifty in the second essay. Burns had come into this Test match with a lean patch as he did not manage to get going in the two practice games against the Indians as well.

India stumbled to an eight-wicket loss in the first Test of the four-match series. On the third day of the first Test, India was bundled out for 36 in the second innings and Australia was given a mediocre target of 90 runs to go 1-0 ahead. Australia chased down the total comfortably inside 21 overs with eight wickets in hand. "More than anything else, it was nice to get back in the rhythm. Just wanted to get the job done and an amazing day for Australia cricket. We had bowled well in the first inning too but didn't get any reward," said Burns.

India and Australia will lock horns in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, beginning December 26. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

People News Roundup: News Corp's Rupert Murdoch has received COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fastest goal in Serie A history as Milan beats Sassuolo 2-1

Rafael Leo scored the fastest goal in Serie A history, netting after just six seconds to set league leader AC Milan on the way to a 2-1 win at Sassuolo. Alexis Saelemaekers scored Milans other goal on Sunday as the Rossoneri remained a poin...

Indo-Japan Samwad Conference contributes to discourses on furthering global peace: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the 6th Indo-Japan Samwad Conference at 930 am on Monday. Ahead of the conference, Prime Minister Modi said that this forum has grown immensely over the years and it has contributed to discours...

Australia regulator chief Sims says Google and Facebook draft laws fair, critical for media future

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission Chairman ACCC Rod Sims said proposed laws that will make Australia the first country in the world to force Google and Facebook to pay for news were fair and critical for the survival of the med...

Farmers' protest: Delhi Police issues traffic alert, closes Tikri, Dhansa borders

Amid the ongoing farmers protest at border areas of the national capital, Delhi Police has closed Tikri, Dhansa borders for traffic movement. Tikri, Dhansa Borders are closed for any traffic movement. Jhatikara borders is open only for two-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020