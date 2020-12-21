Left Menu
We need to improve our attacking, says Gokulam Kerala coach

Gokulam Kerala FC head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese feels that his side needs to be aggressive and score more goals in a match.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 21-12-2020 08:42 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 08:42 IST
GKFC Indian Arrows, 4-1, in a friendly match played in Kolkata (Image: GKFC's Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Gokulam Kerala FC head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese feels that his side needs to be aggressive and score more goals in a match. Gokulam Kerala bowed out of the IFA Shield after suffering a defeat on December 15.

In the match, Gokulam Kerala captain Mohammed Awal missed a penalty in the 23 rd minute followed by open chances by Shibil. To add to Gokulam's miseries, defender Deepak Devrani and goalkeeper CK Ubaid were shown red cards. "We were tactically well disciplined. The players have impressed me with their effort. We have now understood our strengths and weaknesses and in the coming week, we will be working on it," the Gokulam Kerala website quoted coach Vincenzo as saying.

"We need to improve our attacking and score more goals. I have noticed that we need to be aggressive in our pressing. Tactically, I am happy especially the transitions and also the build-up," he added. The gaffer has played several friendly matches with the I-League team in the next week and he believes playing more games is a way to improve.

"Before IFA Shield we did not even play a single friendly match. Now we have played some matches. But I need more to make sure we are ready for the challenge," he said. "Now I have started to understand the individual qualities of the players. We have played only a few games. So we have a chance to improve. We will improve game by game. And we will continue to play beautiful games. The team will look better and ready for the I-League challenge," he added.

The Kerala based club will be seen in action in the I-League campaign in Kolkata from January 9. (ANI)

