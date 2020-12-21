ISL 7: Mumbai City deserved to win, says Marquez after defeat

Left Menu
Hyderabad FC head coach Manuel Marquez admitted that Mumbai City "deserved to win" the game and feels the defeat will serve as a "good lesson" for his side.

ANI | Vasco (Goa) | Updated: 21-12-2020 08:43 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 08:43 IST
Hyderabad FC coach Manuel Marquez (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad FC head coach Manuel Marquez admitted that Mumbai City "deserved to win" the game and feels the defeat will serve as a "good lesson" for his side. After a draw in their previous game, Mumbai City FC returned to winning ways in Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 as they secured a 2-0 win over Hyderabad FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium here on Sunday.

Vignesh Dakshinamurthy produced a stunning strike to open the scoring and Adam le Fondre added a second as Mumbai City handed Hyderabad their first defeat of the season. "Today the quality of Mumbai was very good. They had a very good high-press, especially in the first half. We couldn't play our normal football, our typical football, our style," Marquez said in the post-match press conference.

"I think that they deserved to win the game. We improved in the second half, especially just when they scored the second goal, our team was playing better. But Mumbai's a very strong team and I think it's a fair score," he added. The 52-year-old also spoke of learning from the game and preparing better for the upcoming encounters. "It was a good lesson for us today. But I think there are plenty of positives that we can take from the first five games. But when you win, lose or draw, you have to prepare and learn from the mistakes in the next training. For me, today we played against the favourites for the title in the regular season. Let's see what happens in the semis," Marquez said. (ANI)

