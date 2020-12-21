Left Menu
Development News Edition

7-time F1 champion Hamilton wins BBC's top sports prize

The 35-year-old driver, who last month equaled Michael Schumachers record of seven F1 titles, overcame Jordan Henderson and Hollie Doyle to win the British broadcasters prestigious prize in a public vote on Sunday.Hamilton has been a vocal advocate in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, and said he now has something different driving him. Hamilton also won the BBC prize in 2014.England midfielder Henderson led Liverpool to its first Premier League title in 30 years.

PTI | London | Updated: 21-12-2020 10:09 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 10:09 IST
7-time F1 champion Hamilton wins BBC's top sports prize

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton capped another successful year by claiming the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year prize. The 35-year-old driver, who last month equaled Michael Schumacher's record of seven F1 titles, overcame Jordan Henderson and Hollie Doyle to win the British broadcaster's prestigious prize in a public vote on Sunday.

Hamilton has been a vocal advocate in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, and said he now has ''something different'' driving him. Hamilton also won the BBC prize in 2014.

England midfielder Henderson led Liverpool to its first Premier League title in 30 years. Liverpool is atop the league heading into the busy Christmas period. Henderson was also praised for his role in the #PlayersTogether campaign, which raised funds for National Health Service charities during the coronavirus pandemic. Doyle broke her own record for the most victories in a calendar year by a female jockey before enjoying a Champions Day double at Ascot — including her first Group One aboard Glen Shiel in the British Champions Sprint.

The other three members of the six-person shortlist were boxer Tyson Fury, snooker player Ronnie O'Sullivan and cricketer Stuart Broad. Marcus Rashford's efforts off the field were recognized with a special award.

The England and Manchester United soccer player led a campaign to provide free school meals for vulnerable children during the spring lockdown, and continues to work on projects to tackle child hunger. AP SSC SSC.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers start day-long 'relay' hunger strike

Intensifying their agitation against the Centres new agri laws, farmers began their day-long relay hunger strike on a chilly Monday morning at all sites of protest on Delhis borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Protesting farmers will pa...

India's vaccination drive will be the largest in the world: Fitch

Indias role in the global Covid-19 vaccine rollout will be significant both as a recipient of the medicine as well as a producer, according to Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research. The country has one of the largest vaccine ma...

India records 24,337 new coronavirus cases

India has recorded 24,337 new cases of the novel coronavirus, health ministry data showed on Monday, taking its tally to 10.06 million infections.Indias total number of infections passed the 10 million milestone mark on Saturday, but the ra...

AstraZeneca Pharma gets DCGI nod to the market asthma drug

Drug firm AstraZeneca Pharma on Monday said it has received marketing authorization from the Drug Controller General of India for Benralizumab solution, indicated as an add-on maintenance treatment for severe asthma. AstraZeneca Pharma Indi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020