PSG lacked 'precision and a bit of luck', says Tuchel after draw against Lille

After being held to a goalless draw by Lille, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel said his side lacked "precision and a bit of luck" during the Ligue 1 clash here on Monday. "We created a couple of chances, in a very high-level match against a very strong side. We needed to score a goal with a half chance, but unfortunately, it wasn't possible today," the club's official website quoted Tuchel as saying.

"We lacked precision and a bit of luck. But we put in a good match, I am very happy with the performance, the determination, the intensity, and the discipline that we played with," he added. After securing one point from the game, PSG remain in the third position on the Ligue 1 table while Lille, after adding one point to their tally, have reclaimed the top spot, moving ahead of Lyon.

PSG's Marquinhos said his side needed to be more "aggressive" despite admitting they managed to play accordingly to how they had strategized. "We lacked that goal to calm us down and to give us the victory that we deserved. We needed to be more aggressive in order to create more. We had a few chances, but today we didn't manage to score. We controlled the match, Lille caused us problems, but they defend deep and try to hit on the counter-attack," he said.

"We tried to analyse the game when we had the ball to stop their counter-attacks straight away. We couldn't let them attack our goal. There were strategies in place, I think we succeeded with our own, we just needed that goal. Now we have a home match, we need to win it and take all three points. We will need to play the match with a determination to end the year well," Marquinhos added. (ANI)