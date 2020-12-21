Left Menu
Development News Edition

PSG lacked 'precision and a bit of luck', says Tuchel after draw against Lille

After being held to a goalless draw by Lille, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel said his side lacked "precision and a bit of luck" during the Ligue 1 clash here on Monday.

ANI | Villeneuve-D'ascq | Updated: 21-12-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 10:29 IST
PSG lacked 'precision and a bit of luck', says Tuchel after draw against Lille
Thomas Tuchel (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

After being held to a goalless draw by Lille, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel said his side lacked "precision and a bit of luck" during the Ligue 1 clash here on Monday. "We created a couple of chances, in a very high-level match against a very strong side. We needed to score a goal with a half chance, but unfortunately, it wasn't possible today," the club's official website quoted Tuchel as saying.

"We lacked precision and a bit of luck. But we put in a good match, I am very happy with the performance, the determination, the intensity, and the discipline that we played with," he added. After securing one point from the game, PSG remain in the third position on the Ligue 1 table while Lille, after adding one point to their tally, have reclaimed the top spot, moving ahead of Lyon.

PSG's Marquinhos said his side needed to be more "aggressive" despite admitting they managed to play accordingly to how they had strategized. "We lacked that goal to calm us down and to give us the victory that we deserved. We needed to be more aggressive in order to create more. We had a few chances, but today we didn't manage to score. We controlled the match, Lille caused us problems, but they defend deep and try to hit on the counter-attack," he said.

"We tried to analyse the game when we had the ball to stop their counter-attacks straight away. We couldn't let them attack our goal. There were strategies in place, I think we succeeded with our own, we just needed that goal. Now we have a home match, we need to win it and take all three points. We will need to play the match with a determination to end the year well," Marquinhos added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Urdu Bulletin: Farmers' relay hunger strike, PM Modi's Rakab Ganj visit dominate

Various Urdu publications have highlighted the relay hunger strike announced by the protesting farmers at Delhi borders against the new farm laws along with the news of Prime Minister Narendra Modis visit to Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in th...

GMR-Megawide under probe by Philippines authorities on Anti- dummy Laws; GMR denies any wrongdoing

Officials of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority in the Philippines and its operator GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corp GMCAC came under that governments scanner for allegedly flouting that countrys anti-dummy laws. A statement issu...

Farmers start day-long 'relay' hunger strike

Intensifying their agitation against the Centres new agri laws, farmers began their day-long relay hunger strike on a chilly Monday morning at all sites of protest on Delhis borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Protesting farmers will pa...

India's vaccination drive will be the largest in the world: Fitch

Indias role in the global Covid-19 vaccine rollout will be significant both as a recipient of the medicine as well as a producer, according to Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research. The country has one of the largest vaccine ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020