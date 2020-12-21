Left Menu
Development News Edition

Surfing-Wright first women's winner at Pipeline, home triumph for Florence

The shark attack on the 56-year-old surfer at Maui's Honolulu Bay earlier this month forced organisers to relocate the women's event and the Pipeline Masters had to be suspended when the WSL's chief executive and other officials tested positive for COVID-19. Wright edged Hawaii's four-times world champion Carissa Moore in Sunday's final and the significance of winning her second Maui Pro at Pipeline was not lost on her.

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2020 11:23 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 11:23 IST
Surfing-Wright first women's winner at Pipeline, home triumph for Florence

Australian Tyler Wright won the first women's tour title at Hawaii's famed Pipeline break on Sunday after the World Surf League event was moved because of fatal shark attack on a recreational surfer at the original venue. Wright's victory in the Maui Pro was followed by another breakthrough triumph when John John Florence finally claimed a win at his home break, having first competed in the Pipeline Masters as a 13-year-old prodigy in 2005.

The events at the dangerous reef break on O'ahu's North Shore marked the return of the WSL tour after a year when travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 prevented any action on the circuit, but they were not without complications. The shark attack on the 56-year-old surfer at Maui's Honolulu Bay earlier this month forced organisers to relocate the women's event and the Pipeline Masters had to be suspended when the WSL's chief executive and other officials tested positive for COVID-19.

Wright edged Hawaii's four-times world champion Carissa Moore in Sunday's final and the significance of winning her second Maui Pro at Pipeline was not lost on her. "We got this opportunity through tragedy, it's devastating what happened at Maui," said the 26-year-old.

"I definitely don't take this for granted, to have this opportunity today is something truly special." For twice world champion Wright, it was only a second event in nearly three years after injury and a battle with chronic fatigue syndrome all but wiped out her 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Florence overcame 11-time World Champion Kelly Slater in the semis before beating Brazilian arch rival Gabriel Medina in the final for his first win at the Pipeline Masters. After missing much of his 2019 season due to a knee injury, the win for Florence lays down a marker for the inaugural Olympic competition at the Tokyo Games next year.

"To win out here, I'm super stoked," he said. "I don't know what else to say."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Asia monitoring new UK strain, no flights cancelled yet

Battling their own surges in coronavirus cases, Asian nations including Japan and South Korea said they were closely monitoring a new super virulent strain of the virus identified in Britain, but none immediately cancelled UK flights.The ne...

No significant impact on company, says Wistron on iPhone manufacturing plant violence in Karnataka

Taiwanese contract manufacturer for Apple Inc., Wistron Corp. has said that the recent violence at its facility in Karnataka will not cause significant impact to the company. Workers at the Wistrons iPhone manufacturing plant at Narsapura i...

Indigo partners with car rental company Urban Drive

IndiGo announced on Monday it has partnered with car rental company Urban Drive so that passengers can book self-driven and chauffeur driver services across 60 cities in India. Passengers will be able to book this service using the airlines...

Train derails after hitting jumbo in Odisha's Sambalpur dist

A passenger train mowed down an elephant in Odishas Sambalpur district early on Monday, following which the front trolley of its engine derailed, a railway official said. None on-board the train was hurt, he said.According to the East Coast...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020