Olympians Babar, Raut included in executive committee of Maha Athletics Association

Sumariwalla, also an Olympian and president of Athletics Federation of India, said by virtue of being the chairpersons of the committees, Raut and Babar will be an integral part of the executive committee of the Association.Raut had won a silver and a bronze medal in the 10000m and 5000m respectively in the 2010 Asian Games.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 17:10 IST
Olympian long distance runners Lalita Babar and Kavita Raut have been made executive committee members of Maharashtra Athletics Association (MAH) after they were nominated as chairpersons of two committees. While Raut will be the chairperson of the Athletics Commission, Babar will head the Disciplinary Committee, Association’s General Secretary Satish Uchil stated in a media release issued here.

Adille Sumariwalla, who was re-elected as MAH president in the polls held on Sunday, said it was a ''historical moment'' in Indian sport that five Olympians and several international athletes were nominated to the post of chairperson of various committees or commissions of a state association. Sumariwalla, also an Olympian and president of Athletics Federation of India, said by virtue of being the chairpersons of the committees, Raut and Babar will be an integral part of the executive committee of the Association.

Raut had won a silver and a bronze medal in the 10000m and 5000m respectively in the 2010 Asian Games. She had also won a bronze in the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games. Babar had won a bronze in the 2014 Asian Games in 3000m steeplechase event. She qualified for the final of this event in the 2016 Olympics and 2015 World Championships. She holds the national record of 9:19.76 in 3000m steeplechase. Apart from Sumariwalla, Babar and Raut, Olympians Rachita Mistry and Anand Menezes will also be part of the executive committee. Mistry will be the chairperson of the women committee, while Menezes will head Marathon and Road Race committee.

Moreover, international athlete and Asian medallist Homiyar Mistry will be the chairman of Selection Committee, while another international athlete Sharad Suryavanshi will be the senior Joint Secretary..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

