Left Menu
Development News Edition

KL Rahul should replace Shaw in playing XI: Gavaskar

Legendary Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar wants KL Rahul to open in place of an out-of-form Prithvi Shaw and the promising Shubman Gill to play in middle order during the second Test against Australia at the MCG from December 26.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 18:50 IST
KL Rahul should replace Shaw in playing XI: Gavaskar

Legendary Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar wants KL Rahul to open in place of an out-of-form Prithvi Shaw and the promising Shubman Gill to play in middle order during the second Test against Australia at the MCG from December 26. India lost the opening Test by eight wickets, crumbling to their lowest ever Test score of 36 during the debacle ''India will look at making 2 changes. Firstly, maybe KL Rahul should replace Prithvi Shaw as an opener. At No. 5 or No. 6, Shubman Gill should come in. His form has been good. Things can change if we start well,'' Gavaskar told YouTube channel 'Sports Tak' on possible changes in the line-up.

He did caution that if India can't stay positive, a 0-4 drubbing might just be on cards. ''India have to believe that they can come back in the remainder of the Test series. If India don't find the positivity, then 4-0 series loss can happen. But if they have positivity, why not? It can happen (comeback),'' Gavaskar said, sounding hopeful.

''India should start the Melbourne Test well, it's necessary for them to step onto the ground with a lot of positivity. Australia's weak point is their batting,'' he said. Gavaskar feels that the anger among fans after the 36 all out in the first Test is natural.

''It's natural that there is anger after such a performance. But in cricket, anything can happen. Look at how the scene was yesterday, and what has happened today.'' Gavaskar also rued the missed catches which also reduced the lead to a mere 53. ''Had we held on to our catches well and had good field placements, there might not have been any problem, Tim Paine and Marnus Labuschagne would have gotten out early.

''We could have got a lead of 120 runs. Australia got ahead in the Tests because of those dropped catches, they got the lead down to 50 runs,'' Gavaskar added..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NIA arrests 17 SDPI, PFI activists in connection with Bengaluru violence

The National Investigation Agency on Monday said it has arrested 17 leaders and activists of the Social Democratic Party of India and Popular Front of India in connection with the Bengaluru violence on August 11. With this, 187 people have ...

Punjab arhtiyas to keep shops shut for four days against IT raids

Arhtiyas in Punjab will keep their shops shut for four days from Tuesday in protest against income tax raids allegedly conducted to intimidate them for supporting the farmers stir against the Centres agriculture laws, according to a body re...

Nihal Sarin, Gukesh advance to semifinals of Online World Cadets and Youth Rapid meet

Four Indians, including Grandmasters Nihal Sarin and D Gukesh, advanced to the semifinals of the FIDE Online World Cadets and Youth Rapid Chess Championships in their respective categories on Monday. Only four of the 12 Indian players who m...

EIB provides €55m to ProCredit to support SMEs in Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova

The European Investment Bank EIB, the lending arm of the European Union, will provide 55 million for the ProCredit group to create new credit lines for small and medium-sized enterprises SMEs in Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova and support a fa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020