Left Menu
Development News Edition

Good to be back: Castagne after recovering from hamstring injury

Leicester City defender Timothy Castagne was elated to mark his return to action with three Premier League points in a hard-fought 2-0 success over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

ANI | London | Updated: 21-12-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 20:30 IST
Good to be back: Castagne after recovering from hamstring injury
Leicester City defender Timothy Castagne (Photo/ Leicester City Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Leicester City defender Timothy Castagne was elated to mark his return to action with three Premier League points in a hard-fought 2-0 success over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. The Belgium international had not featured since the 1-0 win at Arsenal in late October, missing 12 games across all competitions during that period. However, after recovering from a hamstring injury, Castagne played an hour at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Jamie Vardy's penalty and an own goal from Toby Alderweireld secured the points for the visitors.

"Yes, it is good to be back, especially with a win here against a very good side. It is great to be back. It feels very good. I have missed it, and when you can play again, it is great," Castagne told the club's official website. "You see your team-mates, and you want to help, but you cannot, so hopefully it is not going to happen anymore and I can help as much as I can," he added.

City's success saw them claim their ninth Premier League win in 2020/21 season, and Castagne felt his side did well to deal with Spurs' pace on the counter-attack in a game that they were ultimately more clinical in. "It was big. It is always difficult to score against them because they are doing a very good job on the defensive side and then going on the counter-attack with such speed," the defender said.

"But I think we did not give anything away. It proves that if we are at our best, we can do everything, but we have to be more consistent. We just have to be better at home because we are doing very well away, but we just have to take away that against the big teams, we are doing well," he added. City are now at second place in the Premier League standings with 27 points and will take Manchester United at King Power Stadium on Boxing Day. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU urges Bosnian authorities to take action to address alarming migrant situation

Moscow Russia, December 21 ANISputnik EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson and Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi on Monday called on the authorities in Bosnia and H...

German court sentences synagogue gunman to life in prison

A German court on Monday sentenced a man to life in prison for killing two people in a shooting attack near a synagogue in eastern Germany on the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur last year.The Naumburg Higher Regional Court found the man, refe...

BRIEF-Whole Of EU Imposes Travel Ban On UK Until Midnight Tomorrow - ITV Reporter Tweet

Dec 21 Reuters - WHOLE OF EU IMPOSES TRAVEL BAN ON UK UNTIL MIDNIGHT TOMORROW - ITV REPORTER TWEET Source httpsbit.ly37Ibt1v...

DDC polls: Police foil bid to trigger violence during counting of votes in Poonch; several arrested

The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested several people in Poonch district on Monday night and claimed to have foiled an attempt to trigger violence during the counting of votes in the District Development Council DDC elections. The exact numb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020