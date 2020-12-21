Left Menu
'Lack of momentum': Guardiola highlights reason for lack of goals

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that his side is suffering from a lack of momentum and that has resulted in the club's goalscoring problems.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 21-12-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 21:27 IST
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that his side is suffering from a lack of momentum and that has resulted in the club's goalscoring problems. In the 13 Premier League matches so far, City has managed to score just 19 goals and it is 18 goals less than the club registered in the 2019-20 season.

Sergio Aguero has also missed most of the action this season due to a knee injury and this has resulted in some major problems for the club. "It is not a lack of rhythm - it is a lack of momentum to score goals. They make good situations, it is not rhythm, it is momentum. Goals are something special, itis a touch and a flow and now we do not have it. At the same time we will get closer to it by winning games and that's why Saturday was so important," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

Manchester City defeated Southampton 1-0 on Saturday in the Premier League to move to the seventh position in the standings with 23 points from 13 matches. When asked whether the club needs to sign a new striker, Guardiola replied: "No I do not think so. The economic financial situation is what it is. All the clubs struggle and we are no exception."

Manchester City will next take on Arsenal in the Carabao Cup quarterfinal on Tuesday and then the side will return to Premier League action against Newcastle United on Saturday. (ANI)

