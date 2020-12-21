Left Menu
Development News Edition

NZ vs Pak: Williamson returns, Santner retained for Test series

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Monday confirmed that spinner Mitchell Santner has been retained in the squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Pakistan, beginning December 26.

ANI | Auckland | Updated: 21-12-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 21:56 IST
NZ vs Pak: Williamson returns, Santner retained for Test series
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (Photo/ BlackCaps Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Monday confirmed that spinner Mitchell Santner has been retained in the squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Pakistan, beginning December 26. New Zealand will push for a spot in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final which is set to be played in June next year. The first assignment for the 13-player squad is the iconic Boxing Day Test which will be hosted at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui for the first time, before the New Year's Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on January 3.

Following a 2-0 win over the West Indies this month and India earlier this year, Kane Williamson's men sit just behind India in third on the WTC points table. A series sweep against Pakistan and a heavy defeat for India in Australia would see New Zealand well placed to return to Lord's in London for another ICC final. Captain Kane Williamson returns to the side after missing the second Test against West Indies in Wellington to be with his wife Sarah ahead of the birth of their first child. His inclusion means Devon Conway drops out of the squad with Will Young continuing as the batting cover. Daryl Mitchell remains as the pace-bowling all-rounder in place of Colin de Grandhomme who was last week ruled out of the series with a stress-reaction to his right ankle.

New Zealand squad for Test series against Pakistan: Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling (wk), and Will Young. Fresh from his 50th Test, pacer Neil Wagner said he couldn't wait for December 26. "It doesn't get much bigger than a Boxing Day Test on your home ground. The community has really got behind Bay Oval and to see a bumper crowd there on Boxing Day will be pretty special as a local player. The Test team has played some really good cricket of late and to have an opportunity to push for a World Test Championship Final is truly exciting," said Wagner in an official NZC release.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said there was understandably plenty of anticipation ahead of the series against Pakistan. "There's lots of interest - which is great for Test cricket in this country. We've got a very settled and experienced group of players who have done the job in our conditions for a long time - so I know they'll just be focusing on the task at hand rather than worrying about too much down the line," said Stead.

"The toughest squad selection was clearly around the spinner. That basically came down to the balance of the side and with the four-strong pace attack going so nicely, we wanted to have a spinning all-rounder as an option for that number seven position,' he added. The Test squad will assemble in Mount Maunganui on Wednesday ahead of the first Test starting at Bay Oval on Saturday, December 26. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France reports 5,797 new daily COVID-19 cases

France reported on Monday 5,797 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the countrys total number of infections resulting from the new coronavirus to 2,479,151.There were also 351 new deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing...

UK coronavirus variant may be more able to infect children - scientists

A new variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly in Britain carries mutations that could mean children are as susceptible to becoming infected with it as adults - unlike previous strains, scientists said on Monday.Briefing reporters on th...

Additional responsibilities for 22 IAS officers in Haryana

The Haryana government on Monday deputed 22 senior IAS officers as administrative secretaries in-charge of districts in the state. According to a statement, they will be chairing the District Public Grievances Committee in the absence of th...

Iran sees Russia as 'strategic partner', views close within OPEC+, Zanganeh says

Iran sees Russia as a strategic partner and the two countries share close views within the OPEC alliance, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted by the Iranian oil ministrys news agency SHANA as saying in Moscow on Monday.We see Russia as a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020