ISL 7: We were very close to getting something from the game, says Cuadrat after defeat

After facing a defeat at the hands of ATK Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC head coach Carles Cuadrat said his side was very close to "getting something from the game".

22-12-2020
ISL 7: We were very close to getting something from the game, says Cuadrat after defeat
Bengaluru FC manager Carles Cuadrat (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

After facing a defeat at the hands of ATK Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC head coach Carles Cuadrat said his side was very close to "getting something from the game". David Williams' 33rd-minute strike proved the difference as ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) got the better of Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium on Monday. The Australian scored his first goal of the campaign with a stunner which handed Bengaluru their first defeat of the season.

Despite the defeat, the head coach said he is "very happy" with the team's performance. "We were a very competitive team. We know that ATK Mohun Bagan are fighting for the semi-finals and we were very close to getting something from the game. The players showed that they understood the match plan and are physically ready, so I am very happy with the team," Cuadrat said in the post-match press conference.

Cuadrat also explained his reasoning behind opting to start with Deshorn Brown and Udanta Singh ahead of Kristian Opseth and the in-form Suresh Wangjam. "It has been a difficult December. So, we try to put on some fresh legs and new players. That is why I gave an opportunity to Udanta and Brown and even Rahul Bheke. In that aspect I am happy with all the players because till the 95th minute they were trying to score," the Spaniard said. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

