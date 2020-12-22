Left Menu
Chilwell 'doubtful' for Arsenal match, says Lampard

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said it is "doubtful" that Ben Chilwell will be available for the club's clash against Arsenal after the player picked up a blow during the match against West Ham.

ANI | London | Updated: 22-12-2020 11:10 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 11:10 IST
Ben Chilwell picked up a blow during match against West Ham. (Photo/ Ben Chilwell Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said it is "doubtful" that Ben Chilwell will be available for the club's clash against Arsenal after the player picked up a blow during the match against West Ham. Chelsea secured a 3-0 win against West Ham in the Premier League on Tuesday but the only blot was an injury to Chilwell early on. The full-back rolled his right ankle after making a challenge and despite his best efforts, couldn't run it off. Emerson Palmieri replaced Chilwell in the match.

"I expect he (Chilwell) will be doubtful for Arsenal. He turned his ankle, tried to carry on but it was too painful so we'll have a scan or whatever tomorrow and try to see how bad he is," the club's official website quoted Lampard as saying. After the match, Chilwell took to Twitter to write: "Back to winning ways. Hopefully, injury is not so bad."

Thiago Silva scored the opening goal of the match in the 10th minute, followed by a late brace from Tammy Abraham which sealed a comfortable win for Chelsea. Reflecting on the match, Lampard said it was a "beautiful" display from his team.

"The performance was really good against a team with the quality of West Ham and what they're doing at the moment," he said. "Our defensive game was great. I wasn't sure it would be a beautiful game because there was a bit of pressure today and they're a good side but the lads dealt with that side of it really well," Lampard added.

Sitting fifth on the Premier League table, Chelsea will take on Arsenal on Saturday. (ANI)

