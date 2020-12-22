Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan wins toss, bowls in 3rd T20 vs New Zealand

New Zealand named the same lineup that won the second match of the series at Seddon Park in Hamilton.Pakistan made three changes, bringing in Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Hasnain in the hope of improving their performance. Pakistan Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan captain, Mohammad Hafeez, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.Umpires Chris Brown and Wayne Knights, New Zealand.

PTI | Napier | Updated: 22-12-2020 11:55 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 11:55 IST
Pakistan wins toss, bowls in 3rd T20 vs New Zealand

Pakistan captain Shadab Khan won the toss and chose to bowl Tuesday in the third Twenty20 cricket international against New Zealand at McLean Park. Shadab also won the toss in the first and second matches of the series and batted.

The tactic wasn't successful; New Zealand holds an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the first match by five wickets and the second by nine wickets. New Zealand named the same lineup that won the second match of the series at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Pakistan made three changes, bringing in Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Hasnain in the hope of improving their performance. McLean Park produces high-scoring matches and New Zealand was eager to bat first to set a challenging total.

Lineups: New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert, Kane Williamson (captain), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi. Pakistan: Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan (captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

Umpires: Chris Brown and Wayne Knights, New Zealand. TV umpire: Shaun Haig, New Zealand. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India finds five with coronavirus on UK flight, testing for strain

Five people arriving in India from Britain have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a government official said on Tuesday, but it was not clear if they had a highly infectious new strain of the virus. India has the second-highest num...

Six passengers on London-Delhi flight test positive for COVID-19

Six passengers travelling on Air Indias London-Delhi flight tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival, a senior government official said on Tuesday. The flight landed around 11.30 pm on Monday. Five passengers were found COVID-positive at the...

UP labourers face hard times in cold weather

Labourers in Uttar Pradeshs Kanpur are facing hard times in cold weather due to lack of facilities like blankets or wood for bonfires to keep them warm. Administration is not providing any facilities like wood for a bonfire. We are somehow ...

Elephant calf found dead in TN

A three-month-old female elephant calf was found dead in Theppakkadu forest range in Nilgiris district early on Tuesday. The villagers of Vattakalai beat woke up to the trumpeting of elephants and went into the forest only to notice an elep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020