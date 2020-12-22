Left Menu
On this day in 2017: Rohit Sharma smashed joint fastest T20I hundred

Three years ago, on this day, India opener Rohit Sharma smashed the joint-fastest hundred in the shortest format of the game against Sri Lanka.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 12:31 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 12:31 IST
India batsman Rohit Sharma (Photo/ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Three years ago, on this day, India opener Rohit Sharma smashed the joint-fastest hundred in the shortest format of the game against Sri Lanka. Rohit completed his century in just 35 balls and played an innings of 118 runs. His knock was studded with 12 fours and 10 sixes.

Interestingly, South Africa batsman David Miller had also brought up his hundred in 35 balls against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom a few weeks prior to Rohit's milestone. The 32-year-old guided the team to a massive total of 260/5 after being asked to bat first at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. KL Rahul also played a quickfire knock of 89 off 49 balls.

India then restricted the visitors to 172 all out. Yuzvendra Chahal scalped four wickets while Kuldeep Yadav bagged three. Swashbuckling batsman Rohit is second on the charts of leading run-scorers in the history of T20Is. India skipper Virat Kohli has scored most runs in the shortest format of the game while the same has been achieved by Martin Guptill for New Zealand.

Earlier in the month, Shikhar Dhawan became India's third-highest run-getter in the shortest format of the game after surpassing both former cricketers Suresh Raina and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Dhawan has 1,669 runs in T20Is and is only behind skipper Kohli and Rohit. KL Rahul is at the sixth spot in the leading run-scorers' list for India with 1542 runs under his belt. (ANI)

