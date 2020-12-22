Left Menu
Premier League confirms seven new coronavirus cases

Premier League has confirmed seven new positive coronavirus cases after its latest round of testing.

ANI | London | Updated: 22-12-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 14:10 IST
Premier League logo . Image Credit: ANI

Premier League has confirmed seven new positive coronavirus cases after its latest round of testing. Premier League, in a statement, said that 1,569 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19 from December 14 till December 20.

"The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday (December 14) and Sunday (December 20), 1,569 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, there were seven new positive tests," the league said Premier League said that the players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

"The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the league and results will be made public after each round of testing," the statement added. (ANI)

