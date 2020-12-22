Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan wins third T20 for morale boost before tests

Rizwan will lead Pakistan in the two-match test series against New Zealand starting on Sunday in place of Babar Azam, who is injured.In Azams absence he also opened the batting in all three T20s, making 17 in Auckland and 22 in Hamilton before achieving a maiden half-century and career-best 89 from 59 balls on Tuesday.

PTI | Napier | Updated: 22-12-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 16:12 IST
Pakistan wins third T20 for morale boost before tests

New test captain Mohammad Rizwan showed his leadership quality in a bold innings of 89 which steered Pakistan to a four-wicket win over New Zealand in the third Twenty20 on Tuesday. Rizwan will lead Pakistan in the two-match test series against New Zealand starting on Sunday in place of Babar Azam, who is injured.

In Azam's absence he also opened the batting in all three T20s, making 17 in Auckland and 22 in Hamilton before achieving a maiden half-century and career-best 89 from 59 balls on Tuesday. Rizwan beat his previous best of 33 not out. With Rizwan's leadership, Pakistan surpassed New Zealand's moderate total of 173-7 with two balls to spare.

Rizwan batted his team within sight of victory when he was out in the final over at 171-6. Pakistan still needed three runs to win with four balls left. Iftikhar Ahmed settled the issue when he hoisted the fourth ball of the last over out of the ground for six, lifting Pakistan to 177-6. New Zealand had already secured the series but Pakistan's win at McLean Park sends it into the test series in a much more positive frame of mind.

Pakistan won the toss in all three matches, batting first in the first two. A change of tactics on Tuesday to bowl first on a tricky pitch proved successful. Rizwan put on 40 for the first wicket with Haider Ali (11), then 72 in a match-winning partnership with Mohammad Hafeez. Coming off his unbeaten 99 in the second T20, Hafeez made 41 from 29 balls with two fours and three sixes.

When he was out, Hafeez was just 12 runs short of equaling Shoaib Malik's record of 2,335 runs for Pakistan in T20s. Pakistan had nervous moments near the end of the innings, especially when Tim Southee dismissed Faheem Ashraf and Shadab Khan with consecutive deliveries with the total 163. Iftikhar survived the hat trick ball and struck the winning runs an over later.

''We lost the series but the last match is very important for the next series,'' Rizwan said. ''We wanted to create energy in this match so we take momentum into the test match. ''It's a big honor for me to be named captain of Pakistan. It's a dream for me and I can't explain my happiness.'' New Zealand's innings progressed in fits and starts. While partnerships were created, few endured. The pitch was two-paced and the slower ball or cross-seamer was especially effective against batsmen trying to settle in.

Martin Guptill and Tim Seifert looked strong in a 40-run partnership for the first wicket but both were out after making starts. Guptill, again, was unable to build on a solid beginning, making 19 from 16 balls before being caught by Shadab at mid-off from the bowling of Haris Rauf in the fifth over.

Captain Kane Williamson, who made an unbeaten half-century in the second T20 on Sunday — returning to the New Zealand team after the birth of his first child — lasted only four balls before he was bowled by Faheem for 1. Williamson tried to cut a ball which was too close to him and chopped the ball onto his stumps. Following 57 and an unbeaten 84, Seifert was on 35 and confident, having hit two fours and three sixes, when he pushed forward too hard at Ashraf and was bowled by a ball which ducked back through the gate.

Devon Conway made 63 to steer the remainder of the innings. New Zealand was 58-3 in the eighth over when Seifert was out and Conway added 51 with Glenn Phillips (31) for the fourth wicket to give the innings a stronger foundation..

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Papal Christmas, New Year moved indoors because of coronavirus

Pope Francis will read his Christmas message from inside the Vatican instead of from the outdoor central balcony of St. Peters Basilica because of new coronavirus restrictions in Italy, the Vatican said on Tuesday.In addition to the Christm...

MUFG achieves green certification for solar farm in India

MUFG Bank on Tuesday said that it has acted as sole green structuring advisor for a USD 333 million financing deal for SoftBanks latest and largest solar project in India. This marks the first green certification of a solar project loan for...

No religious discrimination in development, nobody to be left behind: PM at AMU centenary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said ideological and political differences should be set aside for the sake of development and assured that nobody will be left behind in the path to progress because of their religion. Politics can w...

Changing Raipur: A Year of New Parameters in Development Raipur

Raipur Chhattisgarh India, December 22 ANINewsVoir In the past year, Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh, has witnessed developmental works that have changed the face of the city, making Raipur enter the league of developed capitals of Indi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020