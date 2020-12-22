Left Menu
Preparing for Mushtaq Ali Trophy to the best of our ability, says Manoj Tiwary

Bengal batsman Manoj Tiwary has said that boys are looking to prepare to the best of their abilities for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT).

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 22-12-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 17:51 IST
Bengal training session ahead of SMAT (Photo/CAB Media). Image Credit: ANI

The T20 tournament will kickstart the Indian domestic competition this season with an eye on the coronavirus pandemic. The T20 tournament is slated to begin on January 10 and Bengal has been placed in Elite Group B along with Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad.

"The intensity is really good, we had two practice sessions today. VVS Laxman has come here for a 10-day camp, practice is going on well, we are trying to prepare to the best of our ability. We know the new rules and so we are preparing really hard," said Tiwary in a video released by Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). On Tuesday, Bengal players were seen sweating it out in the middle as Laxman headed the camp. The former Indian batsman is the consultant of CAB's Vision Project and he is a part of Bengal's preparatory camp for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

CAB has also announced that its annual awards ceremony has been deferred and it would not be taking place on December 28. "The decision has been taken since our most important stakeholder, the Bengal cricketers, are playing practice matches in the camp as part of their preparations for Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. Besides, it was felt rational to not let them assemble in front of a large gathering just prior to the first domestic meet of BCCI in this season amidst the ongoing pandemic. The revised date for the CAB Annual Awards event would be announced in due course of time," said Avishek Dalmiya, CAB president in an official statement. (ANI)

