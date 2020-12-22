Karthikeyan to be part of Indian racing team in 2021 Asian Le Mans Series

Left Menu
A star-studded line-up of Indian drivers -- including Narain Karthikeyan, Arjun Maini, and Naveen Rao -- will spearhead India's campaign in the 2021 Asian Le Mans Series in February, with an eye on competing in the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans in France later in the year.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-12-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 19:23 IST
Narain Karthikeyan (centre) will be a part of Racing Team India. Image Credit: ANI

A star-studded line-up of Indian drivers -- including Narain Karthikeyan, Arjun Maini, and Naveen Rao -- will spearhead India's campaign in the 2021 Asian Le Mans Series in February, with an eye on competing in the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans in France later in the year. Racing Team India shall create history by becoming the first team of all-Indian drivers to compete globally in the world of endurance racing. The Asian Le Mans Series, to be held at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi on February 5-6 and February 19-20, comprises of four races spread over the two race weekends, with each race lasting four hours.

The Indian team will drive an ORECA 07 car in the LMP2 class, and have technical support from the Championship-winning Algarve Pro Racing Team. Padma Shri awardee and India's first Formula One driver Narain was delighted at getting another shot at Le Mans. "I have been dreaming of going back to Le Mans for a few years now. This is probably the most exciting project in my career as a racing driver. We have a young and fledgling team and it will no doubt be a big test for us, but I am confident of doing well," Karthikeyan said in an official release.

Gautam Singhania, who is a member of the FIA (Federation Internationale de l'Automobile) World Motor Sport Council and is also an accomplished racing driver himself, will lead Racing Team India. Bangalore-based Arjun Maini's experience in endurance racing will come in handy for the team, having driven for Algarve Pro Racing Team in the 2020 European Le Mans Series (ELMS). Naveen Rao, who is the reigning 2020 IMSA Prototype Challenge champion, looks forward to driving as part of Racing Team India. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

