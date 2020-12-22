Left Menu
Kiren Rijiju shares fitness video and urges all Indians to join initiative

Fitness Ka Dose Aadha Ghanta Roz campaign was launched by Prime Minister earlier this year and has since become a nation-wide movement.

Updated: 22-12-2020 19:41 IST
It was even applauded by the World Health Organisation (WHO) recently when they in a tweet had said: "WHO applauds India's initiative on promoting physical activity through its campaign Fitness Ka Dose Aadha Ghanta Roz." Image Credit: Twitter(@KirenRijiju)

To strengthen the clarion call made by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to make India a fitter nation, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju on December 22nd shared his fitness video and urged all Indians to join the initiative by posting their fitness videos.

"Millions of Indians have joined the vision of our PM @NarendraModi Ji to make #NewIndiaFitIndia. We can strengthen #FitIndiaMovement. Share your fitness videos with me and together let's make India a fit, healthy and strong nation.

Fitness Ka Dose Aadha Ghanta Roz" he said in a tweet.

Fitness Ka Dose Aadha Ghanta Roz campaign was launched by Prime Minister earlier this year and has since become a nation-wide movement. It was even applauded by the World Health Organisation (WHO) recently when they in a tweet had said: "WHO applauds India's initiative on promoting physical activity through its campaign Fitness Ka Dose Aadha Ghanta Roz."

(With Inputs from PIB)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

