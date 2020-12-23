Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus: Warner, Abbott ruled out of second Test

David Warner and Sean Abbott have been ruled out of the second Test against India and will rejoin the Australian squad ahead of the third Test, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Wednesday.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 23-12-2020 08:37 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 08:37 IST
Ind vs Aus: Warner, Abbott ruled out of second Test
David Warner (file image). Image Credit: ANI

David Warner and Sean Abbott have been ruled out of the second Test against India and will rejoin the Australian squad ahead of the third Test, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Wednesday. CA, in a statement, said Warner and Abbott spent time in Sydney outside the team's bio-secure hub to recover from injury.

"While neither player has been in a specific 'hotspot' as outlined by NSW Health, Cricket Australia's bio-security protocols do not allow them to rejoin the squad in time for the Boxing Day Test," the statement read. "Warner has not fully recovered from a groin injury suffered in the ODI series against India and would not have been available for the second Test match, while Abbott has recovered from a calf strain sustained during Australia A's tour match against India and would have been available for selection for the Boxing Day Test," it added.

The pair travelled from Sydney to Melbourne to continue their rehabilitation given the changing public health situation in Sydney at the time. CA also confirmed that no additional players will be added to the squad for the Boxing Day Test. India stumbled to an eight-wicket loss in the first Test of the series. Both sides will now take on each other in the Boxing Day Test, beginning December 26. India will be without Virat Kohli for the remaining three Tests as he heads back home after being granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US financial body to invest USD 54 mn in India to support critical infrastructure projects

An American financial corporation has announced to invest USD 54 million in India to support the development of critical infrastructure projects in the country in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. India is one of the fastest growing countr...

Sony rolls out PS5 update that will tell about version of game

Sonys latest PlayStation 5update seems to have fixed one of the biggest issues with cross-gen games on the console making it clearer when players have the PlayStation 4 version of a game installed and notifying them when theres a PS5 versio...

India reports 23,950 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

A day after India reported the lowest single-day spike in 173 days since the virus outbreak, the country witnessed a slight surge in fresh COVID-19 infections with 23,950 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Minis...

Never thought I'd break any records, especially Pele's: Messi

After surpassing Peles record, Barcelonas Lionel Messi said when he started playing football, he never thought he would break any records, especially the one that the legendary Brazilian held for so many years. Messi on Wednesday moved past...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020