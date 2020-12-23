Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Ishant expects 'bowler's captain' Rahane to fill India's Kohli void

Regular skipper Virat Kohli left Australia to attend the birth of his first child after India's eight-wicket humiliation in the series-opener in Adelaide inside three days. Unlike an often-animated Kohli, Rahane maintains a low profile on the field and the bowlers are likely to be consulted more in the last three tests under him, said Ishant.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 10:44 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 10:44 IST
Cricket-Ishant expects 'bowler's captain' Rahane to fill India's Kohli void

Ajinkya Rahane is a "bowler's captain" whose calm leadership will come in handy in India's bid to bounce back in the four-test series against Australia, seamer Ishant Sharma said. Regular skipper Virat Kohli left Australia to attend the birth of his first child after India's eight-wicket humiliation in the series-opener in Adelaide inside three days.

Unlike an often-animated Kohli, Rahane maintains a low profile on the field and the bowlers are likely to be consulted more in the last three tests under him, said Ishant. "He's very confident and I must say he's a bowler's captain," the right-arm bowler, who missed the tour with a side strain injury, told the ESPNcricinfo website.

"We've played so many times together. Whenever Virat was not there, he'd ask me 'What kind of field you want? When you want to bowl? Do you want to go on (bowling)?' "He's a bowler's captain. He's not someone who'd say 'do this or do that'."

The 32-year-old quick said Rahane, who led India to test victories against Australia and Afghanistan in the past, often acts as a conduit between the bowlers and Kohli. While it was nearly impossible to match Kohli's energy on the field, Rahane's composed presence could help India during pressure situations, Ishant said.

"If there's a partnership growing and it's a flat phase when fielders are just going through their motions, one player's energy level can change the scenario," he said. "The kind of energy Virat brings to the table ... not everyone can match that.

"Jinx (Rahane) spreads calm energy in a pressure situation. There won't be any tension, he'd communicate with the bowlers very well." The second test is scheduled in Melbourne from Dec. 26 followed by matches in Sydney and Brisbane.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Infosys shares gain over 2 pc after partnership with Daimler AG

Shares of Infosys gained over 2 per cent in early trade on Wednesday after the company said it has formed a long-term partnership with Daimler AG for a technology-driven IT infrastructure transformation. The stock jumped 2.31 per cent to it...

Asus rolls out new update for ROG Phone 3, ZenFone 7 / 7 Pro

Asus is rolling out a new update for its gaming powerhouse, the ROG Phone 3, the ZenFone 7 and the ZenFone 7 Pro. The latest update brings Android security patches as well as some bug fixes.For the ZenFone 7 and the ZenFone 7 Pro, the new u...

Cairn Energy wins arbitration against India in tax dispute

British explorer Cairn Energy Plc has won an arbitration against Indian the government, seeking Rs 10,247 crore in retrospective taxes, sources said Wednesday. This is the second blow to the government in three months. An international arbi...

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Menarini enter into exclusive licensing agreement for commercializing Ryaltris™ nasal spray across numerous markets throughout Europe

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd Glenmark, a research-led global integrated pharmaceutical company, today announced that its Swiss subsidiary, Glenmark Specialty SA, has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Menarini Group Menarin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020