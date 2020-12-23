Left Menu
Development News Edition

He's very important for us: Koeman says Messi 'happy' at Barcelona

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman said Lionel Messi is happy at the club while stressing that the Argentine is "very important" for the team.

ANI | Valladolid | Updated: 23-12-2020 11:58 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 11:58 IST
He's very important for us: Koeman says Messi 'happy' at Barcelona
Ronald Koeman and Lionel Messi (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman said Lionel Messi is happy at the club while stressing that the Argentine is "very important" for the team. Earlier this year, Messi and Barcelona had a bad fallout as the striker expressed his desire to leave the club. However, in the end, he stayed with the Spanish side as he did not want to settle matters in court.

Koeman's remarks came after Messi moved past former footballer Pele as the highest goalscorer ever for a single club during Barcelona's 3-0 win over Valladolid here on Wednesday. "I have said it a lot. I see Leo happy here. He is very important for us with his creativity. You can see that when there are good players alongside him," Goal.com quoted Koeman as saying.

Messi scored the third goal of the match as he set a new world record. The Argentine striker has now scored a staggering 644 goals, all wearing an FC Barcelona shirt, across 17 seasons and 749 games. That surpassed the 643 goals that the Brazilian scored for Santos which was until now the world record. Pele, who played his last game for Santos in 1974 was one of the greatest players ever to grace the game.

However, there's another Pele record that Messi has in his sights. The 77 goals that the Brazilian scored for his country are still a South American record. But Messi has 71 for Argentina and needs just six more to equal that number. During the La Liga clash, Clement Lenglet scored the opening goal, putting Barcelona ahead in the 21st minute. Martin Braithwaite then added another goal to Barcelona's tally in the 35th minute before Messi's second-half strike sealed a 3-0 win for the club.

Sitting fifth on the La Liga table, Barcelona will now take on Eibar on December 29. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Malayalam poet-activist Sugathakumari dies of COVID-19

Malayalam poet and environmental activist Sugathakumari passed away here on Wednesday while undergoing treatment for COVID-19. The 86-year-old was undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.Ke...

Piaggio India launches Aprilia SXR 160 at Rs 1.26 lakh

Piaggio India on Wednesday launched its premium scooter Aprilia SXR 160 priced at Rs 1.26 lakh ex-showroom Pune. The model can be booked for an initial amount of Rs 5,000 across all dealerships in India and online on apriliaindia.com, the c...

Malaysia in talks to secure more vaccines from Russia, Pfizer

Malaysia is in talks to buy 6.4 million doses of Russias Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine and wants to increase its purchases from U.S. drugmaker Pfizer-BioNTech, as the country looks to beef up its arsenal against the pandemic. The Southeast Asi...

PV Narasimha Rao remembered on 16th death anniversary

Former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao would remain etched in the countrys history forever as a staunch reformer, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said on Wednesday. Recalling the former PM on his death anniversary on Wednesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020