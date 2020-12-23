Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Champions Cup teams not at fault for COVID-19 cancellations, says Monye

Teams in the Champions Cup that are unable to fulfill fixtures due to COVID-19 concerns should not be punished with 28-0 defeats, former England wing Ugo Monye has said. My fear is, you might not have the eight best teams in the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals.

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2020 13:05 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 13:05 IST
Rugby-Champions Cup teams not at fault for COVID-19 cancellations, says Monye

Teams in the Champions Cup that are unable to fulfill fixtures due to COVID-19 concerns should not be punished with 28-0 defeats, former England wing Ugo Monye has said. Toulouse were awarded a 28-0 victory against defending champions Exeter Chiefs last week after a number of Exeter players and staff tested positive for COVID-19, preventing them from travelling to France for the match.

Glasgow Warriors, Bath and Toulon were the other clubs that suffered similar fates as Exeter. "It feels far too harsh a sanction in a condensed season," Monye, who was capped 14 times by England between 2008-2012, told the BBC. "There is no blame in this pandemic. The game needs an element of empathy, this feels quite clinical."

"It doesn't sit well with me ... If you've done everything you can to follow the guidelines then why should you be punished. My fear is, you might not have the eight best teams in the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals. "You will just have the ones that managed to dodge the virus the best or just got lucky with it."

Also Read: Rugby-COVID-19 cases at Exeter forces cancellation of two Champions Cup games

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers 'spine' of country, but govt ignoring their woes: Raut

Terming farmers as the countrys spine, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said it is unfortunate that the central government is ignoring the plight of peasants. Talking to reporters here on the occasion of the National Farmers Day, Raut,...

Soybean futures rise on fresh bets

Soybean prices on Wednesday went up by Rs 48 to Rs 4,446 per quintal in futures market as traders created fresh positions tracking positive spot demandOn the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean for January delivery rose by ...

Malayalam poet-activist Sugathakumari dies of COVID-19

Malayalam poet and environmental activist Sugathakumari passed away here on Wednesday while undergoing treatment for COVID-19. The 86-year-old was undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.Ke...

Piaggio India launches Aprilia SXR 160 at Rs 1.26 lakh

Piaggio India on Wednesday launched its premium scooter Aprilia SXR 160 priced at Rs 1.26 lakh ex-showroom Pune. The model can be booked for an initial amount of Rs 5,000 across all dealerships in India and online on apriliaindia.com, the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020