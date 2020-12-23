Left Menu
Development News Edition

SA vs SL: Erasmus, Holdstock appointed as on-field umpires

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday confirmed that Marais Erasmus and Adrian Holdstock have been appointed as the on-field umpires by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the upcoming two-match Test series between South Africa and Sri Lanka.

ANI | Centurion | Updated: 23-12-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 15:00 IST
SA vs SL: Erasmus, Holdstock appointed as on-field umpires
Umpire Marais Erasmus (Photo/ CSA Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday confirmed that Marais Erasmus and Adrian Holdstock have been appointed as the on-field umpires by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the upcoming two-match Test series between South Africa and Sri Lanka. For Holdstock especially, it will mark a special occasion as he makes his debut in five-day cricket following years of honing his skill at the domestic level.

"When you start your career, it's something you always dream about and aspire to achieve. It's the pinnacle of every umpires' career. It's been 14 years in the making with lots of sacrifices and commitments along the way, so I'm just very proud and stoked that the moment has finally come," said Holdstock in an official release. What will make that moment more special is the fact that Holdstock will take to the field alongside his former captain and Boland teammate, Erasmus, who he played eight of his 16 first-class matches alongside during his career as a player.

"It will obviously be special because we played together all those years ago," Erasmus of the Elite Panel of ICC Umpires stated. "It's also the first time I'm going to be umpiring alongside another South African at this level, which will be unique," he added. The pair also stood together on Holdstock's international debut when the Proteas played Australia in a Twenty20 at Newlands back in 2011. However, this is a whole new level for the former Wynberg Boys High School graduate, especially when it comes alongside such an illustrious company.

Interestingly, this will be the first time Erasmus will officiate in a Test match involving the Proteas and it will also mark the first time he is one of the two standing umpires for a five-day game in South Africa. The 56-year-old first started umpiring in 2002/03, before becoming an international umpire in 2006.The appointment of Erasmus and Holdstock also marks the first time there will be two South African umpires in a home Test since the 1992/93 series against India. Another local Allahudien Paleker will work as the television umpire, countryman Bongani Jele is the reserve umpire and Andrew Pycroft will oversee the series as the ICC Match Referee. The two-match sequence takes place at SuperSport Park in Centurion (December 26-30) and at the Imperial Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg (January 3-7) as the traditional Boxing Day and New Year's Test matches. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two Bengali films to release this Christmas

Two Bengali films are slated to hit theatres this Christmas. One of the two films Baghini, which was slated to be released four years back, is inspired by the life and struggle of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee but is not a biop...

Level of competition in I-League is getting higher every year: Poojary

With the I-League 2020-21 slated to begin on January 9, defending champions Churchill Brothers midfielder Vinil Poojary believes that the competition is getting tougher with each passing year. All teams are hard at work to prepare for what ...

UP CM directs COVID-19 tests for those who came to UP from abroad between Nov 25 and Dec 8

Amid concerns over a new variant of the coronavirus detected in the United Kingdom, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that those who came to the state from abroad between November 25 and December 8 should underg...

Vikram Solar commissions over 900 KW solar plant at Falta unit in West Bengal

Clean energy solutions provider Vikram Solar on Wednesday announced commissioning of a 919.73 kilowatt rooftop solar plant at its Falta facility in West Bengal. The newly commissioned plant will fulfil over 27 per cent of the total electric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020