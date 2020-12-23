Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICC T20I Rankings: Kohli moves up to seventh spot

New Zealand opener Tim Seifert and fast bowler Tim Southee have attained career-best positions after playing important roles in a 2-1 series win over Pakistan.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 23-12-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 15:37 IST
ICC T20I Rankings: Kohli moves up to seventh spot
India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand opener Tim Seifert and fast bowler Tim Southee have attained career-best positions after playing important roles in a 2-1 series win over Pakistan. India skipper Virat Kohli has also moved up one spot and he now currently sits on the seventh place in the ICC T20I rankings for batsmen.

Seifert has advanced 24 slots to a career-best ninth position after a fine run in the home series which saw him top the aggregate with 176 runs while Southee's six wickets in the series has lifted him from 13th to seventh position. Seifert, who was named player of the series with the high point being a career-best 84 not out off 63 balls in the second match in Hamilton, had a previous highest ranking of 32nd in August this year.

Southee's six wickets, which included a haul of four for 21 in the second match, enabled him to better his previous best of 10th position accomplished in November last year. Southee has thus reached the top 10 in all three formats during his career, having career-bests of fourth in Tests and ninth in ODIs. Shaheen Shah Afridi has also attained a career-best 16th position in the rankings for the shortest format while Hafeez and Rizwan also have major gains in latest update after New Zealand-Pakistan series.

For Pakistan, Hafeez's 140 runs, which included an unbeaten 99 in the second match, saw him gain 14 places to reach 33rd position. Pakistan's bowlers had more to cheer about, with Faheem Ashraf moving up 22 places to 13th position, Shaheen Afridi gaining up 11 ranks to reach a career-best 16th position and Harif Rauf's five wickets in the series helping him climb 42 places to 67th on the chart. In the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings, Pakistan has lost three points and New Zealand has gained three, but the two retain their fourth and sixth positions, respectively. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two Bengali films to release this Christmas

Two Bengali films are slated to hit theatres this Christmas. One of the two films Baghini, which was slated to be released four years back, is inspired by the life and struggle of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee but is not a biop...

Level of competition in I-League is getting higher every year: Poojary

With the I-League 2020-21 slated to begin on January 9, defending champions Churchill Brothers midfielder Vinil Poojary believes that the competition is getting tougher with each passing year. All teams are hard at work to prepare for what ...

UP CM directs COVID-19 tests for those who came to UP from abroad between Nov 25 and Dec 8

Amid concerns over a new variant of the coronavirus detected in the United Kingdom, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that those who came to the state from abroad between November 25 and December 8 should underg...

Vikram Solar commissions over 900 KW solar plant at Falta unit in West Bengal

Clean energy solutions provider Vikram Solar on Wednesday announced commissioning of a 919.73 kilowatt rooftop solar plant at its Falta facility in West Bengal. The newly commissioned plant will fulfil over 27 per cent of the total electric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020