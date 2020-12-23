Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pepe 'trying his best' to prove himself, says Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has backed striker Nicolas Pepe and said that he is 'trying his best' to deliver the expected results for the club.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 23-12-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 17:02 IST
Pepe 'trying his best' to prove himself, says Arteta
Arsenal striker Nocolas Pepe. Image Credit: ANI

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has backed striker Nicolas Pepe and said that he is 'trying his best' to deliver the expected results for the club. Arsenal signed Pepe on a record fee of 72 million pounds from Lille in August 2019, with the Gunners winning the race for his signature ahead of a host of top European clubs.

The Ivory Coast international established himself as arguably the most dangerous winger in Ligue 1 during his time at Stade Pierre Mauroy, scoring 37 goals in 79 appearances but has so far been unable to reach the same heights in north London. The 25-year-old forward has just netted 13 goals in his first 61 outings for the Gunners, his lastest goal came from the penalty spot in a 2-1 defeat at Everton on Sunday.

"He is hurting, he is suffering -- believe me, I am close to him -- and he is trying his best. He feels the responsibility because he knows why the club brought him here and he wants to deliver that," Goal.com quoted the Spanish head coach as saying. "I would always defend my players. Whatever I have to discuss with him, it will be internally. Pepe wants to do his best and help as much as he possibly can. This is what I am interested in. It is my job and if he doesn't, it is my fault. He is trying his best. We all know Nico and sometimes his body language makes him feel bad," Arteta added.

Pepe's will now be seen in action against Chelsea in a crucial London derby clash on Saturday. Arteta's men will be desperate to bring a seven-match winless streak in the Premier League to a close against the Blues, who are currently 11 points ahead of them in the table. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Merck in supply agreement with U.S. government for its COVID-19 treatment

Merck Co said on Wednesday it will supply about 60,000-100,000 doses of its COVID-19 treatment to the U.S. government for up to about 356 million.The agreement will help support advanced development and large-scale manufacturing of Mercks ...

New coronavirus variant not detected in Japan, says government panel

The infectious coronavirus variant spreading in Britain has not been detected in Japan, members of the Japanese governments expert panel on coronavirus responses said on Wednesday.The Japanese government said earlier in the day it will ban ...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 23

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

NTPC conferred Excellence in prestigious CII-ITC Sustainability Awards 2020

Countrys largest power producer, NTPC Ltd has been conferred Excellence in the prestigious CII-ITC Sustainability Awards 2020 in Corporate Social Responsibility CSR Domain. NTPC has been honoured in the Corporate Excellence Category, Commen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020