Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada appeals for Olympics equestrian spot in coca tea case

He filed an appeal there after CAS extended his ban to 14 months for testing positive for cocaine metabolites he said came from contaminated tea in Argentina.Guerrero, then aged 34, had never played at a World Cup. He was helped in persuading a federal judge by support from the captains of Perus future opponents at the tournament in Russia.

PTI | Lausanne | Updated: 23-12-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 22:23 IST
Canada appeals for Olympics equestrian spot in coca tea case

In the latest sports law case linked to cocaine consumed in South American tea, Canada's equestrian team tried to regain its place in the Tokyo Olympics jumping lineup on Wednesday. The Court of Arbitration for Sport was hearing the second part of appeals by Nicole Walker and Equestrian Canada against her disqualification from the 2019 Pan American Games.

Walker tested positive for metabolites of cocaine she believes came from drinking coca tea in Lima, Peru. Without her scores at the PanAms, Canada slipped out of the final Olympic qualification place in team jumping, which went to Argentina.

The case has echoes of a landmark ruling in soccer ahead of the 2018 World Cup. Peru captain Paolo Guerrero was cleared to play at the tournament by an interim ruling from Switzerland's supreme court. He filed an appeal there after CAS extended his ban to 14 months for testing positive for cocaine metabolites he said came from contaminated tea in Argentina.

Guerrero, then aged 34, had never played at a World Cup. He was helped in persuading a federal judge by support from the captains of Peru's future opponents at the tournament in Russia. The same judge who reprieved Guerrero later sat on the panel which dismissed his full appeal. He served the full 14-month ban.

In Walker's case, the appeals by video link began Monday and were scheduled to finish Wednesday. The split hearing helped connect parties and judges in different time zones, the court said. CAS gave no timetable for its judges to deliver a verdict.

Walker has denied knowingly using cocaine. Coca leaves and tea are not illegal in Peru and other countries in South America. The 27-year-old rider has slipped to No. 426 in the world rankings after being provisionally suspended. The International Equestrian Federation allowed her to return to competition in September.

Canada placed fourth in team jumping at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and took silver at Beijing in 2008..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. immigration arrests down 27% in 2020, a trend activists hope Biden will continue

U.S. immigration arrests fell by 27 in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic led to fewer border crossings and reduced operations, a falloff that pro-immigrant activists say should continue when President-elect Joe Biden takes office in January....

Families of Italian Covid-19 victims seek $122 mln from government

About 500 relatives of people who died of COVID-19 in Italy said on Wednesday they had begun legal action against regional and national authorities, seeking 100 million euros 122 million in damages. The civil lawsuit, which the plaintiffs p...

Bareilly: Two workers killed in road accident

Two labourers lost their lives on Wednesday when the tractor-trailer on which they were travelling was hit by a speeding truck from behind, police said. According to police, the accident took place at Navodaya village on the Delhi-Lucknow r...

UN rights office criticizes Trump pardons of ex-contractors

The United Nations human rights office said on Wednesday that its deeply concerned by US President Donald Trumps pardons of four former government contractors convicted in a 2007 massacre in Baghdad that left more a dozen Iraqi civilians de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020