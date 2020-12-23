Left Menu
Dortmund forward Thorgan Hazard faces yet another spell out

But Dortmund said he picked up another muscle injury and will be out for several weeks. Hazard missed five games with a muscle injury in September and October, and was out again for two weeks in mid-December with a thigh problem.

Updated: 23-12-2020 22:26 IST
Borussia Dortmund forward Thorgan Hazard has suffered a muscle injury for the third time this season, the club said Wednesday

Hazard came on as a substitute for the last seven minutes of the 2-0 German Cup win over Eintracht Braunschweig on Tuesday, a day after he had returned to full team training. But Dortmund said he picked up another muscle injury and ''will be out for several weeks.'' Hazard missed five games with a muscle injury in September and October, and was out again for two weeks in mid-December with a thigh problem. He has scored three goals and set up three more in 12 games across all competitions for Dortmund this season

Dortmund is fifth in the Bundesliga as the league heads into a shortened winter break amid the coronavirus pandemic. Coach Lucien Favre was fired Dec. 13 after a 5-1 loss to Stuttgart. Assistant coach Edin Terzic was appointed as his replacement on an interim basis.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

