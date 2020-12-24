Zidane 'thrilled' as Real Madrid secure 6th consecutive win

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said he is "thrilled" for the players after the club secured their sixth successive win in all competitions. Real Madrid extended their winning streak with a 2-0 win over Granada in the La Liga here on Thursday.

"A very hard-earned win. In the end, it was a really tough clash. We said in the build-up that it was going to be a very difficult game. They came out to press high and they did it very well, we struggled in the first half but we were much better after the break. I'm thrilled for the players because it's not at all easy to win six games in a row. We deserved the win following our second-half performance," the club's official website quoted Zidane as saying. "We were much improved in the second half, we won the ball back better, came out on top in one-on-ones, somewhere they were beating us before the break. We knew what we were in for, we've beaten a very good side who have picked up a number of fantastic results. We have to be pleased because winning six in a row is no mean feat. So I'm extremely grateful to the players," he added.

Casemiro scored the opening goal of the match in the 57th minute before Karim Benzema doubled the lead in the dying minutes of the game. The club will now return to action on December 31 when they take on Elche. Zidane said he wants the player to rest now before they start putting up a fight again on the field.

"We're going to keep working hard. We have an awful lot of games, we should be pleased with what we're doing. That's six wins in a row and we have to keep fighting on the pitch as we are, as a team. That's all I ask of the players, but I want them to rest up first because this is a time to be with family. Then, when we come back we'll be back to working very hard," he said. (ANI)