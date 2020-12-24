Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zidane 'thrilled' as Real Madrid secure 6th consecutive win

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said he is "thrilled" for the players after the club secured their sixth successive win in all competitions.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 24-12-2020 08:36 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 08:36 IST
Zidane 'thrilled' as Real Madrid secure 6th consecutive win
Zinedine Zidane (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said he is "thrilled" for the players after the club secured their sixth successive win in all competitions. Real Madrid extended their winning streak with a 2-0 win over Granada in the La Liga here on Thursday.

"A very hard-earned win. In the end, it was a really tough clash. We said in the build-up that it was going to be a very difficult game. They came out to press high and they did it very well, we struggled in the first half but we were much better after the break. I'm thrilled for the players because it's not at all easy to win six games in a row. We deserved the win following our second-half performance," the club's official website quoted Zidane as saying. "We were much improved in the second half, we won the ball back better, came out on top in one-on-ones, somewhere they were beating us before the break. We knew what we were in for, we've beaten a very good side who have picked up a number of fantastic results. We have to be pleased because winning six in a row is no mean feat. So I'm extremely grateful to the players," he added.

Casemiro scored the opening goal of the match in the 57th minute before Karim Benzema doubled the lead in the dying minutes of the game. The club will now return to action on December 31 when they take on Elche. Zidane said he wants the player to rest now before they start putting up a fight again on the field.

"We're going to keep working hard. We have an awful lot of games, we should be pleased with what we're doing. That's six wins in a row and we have to keep fighting on the pitch as we are, as a team. That's all I ask of the players, but I want them to rest up first because this is a time to be with family. Then, when we come back we'll be back to working very hard," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Top holiday listening trends for 2020 on Amazon Music

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vivo V20 2021 with SD730G goes on sale in India: Details Inside!

The Vivo V20 2021 has gone on sale in India via Amazon.in without any official announcement from the company. The new V-series smartphone was expected to launch early next year, but, surprisingly, it is listed on Amazon and ready to ship.Th...

Mexico reports 11,653 new COVID-19 cases

Mexico City Mexico, December 24 ANIXinhua Mexico reported 11,653 new COVID-19 cases and 816 more deaths on Wednesday, taking the national caseload to 1,350,079 and death toll to 120,311, said the health ministry.According to the Mexican gov...

Indian Navy begins preparations for Republic Day at Rajpath

By Manish Gupta Braving the cold, the Indian Navy personnel are preparing for the Republic Day parade in full swing, starting their practice in the wee hours every day and concluding it in the evening, at Rajpath.The morning walkers witness...

Politicians and vaccines: Set an example or cut in line?

As the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations trickled out across the US, many members of Congress lined up at the Capitol physicians office to get inoculated. President-elect Joe Biden got vaccinated, too, as did Vice President Mike Pence. B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020