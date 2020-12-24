Left Menu
Development News Edition

On this day in 2000: Viswanathan Anand won FIDE World Chess Championship

Twenty years ago on this day, Viswanathan Anand won the FIDE World Chess Championship 2000 for the first time after beating Spain's Alexei Shirov. With this, he became the first Indian to clinch this title.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 09:49 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 09:49 IST
On this day in 2000: Viswanathan Anand won FIDE World Chess Championship
Viswanathan Anand (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Twenty years ago on this day, Viswanathan Anand won the FIDE World Chess Championship 2000 for the first time after beating Spain's Alexei Shirov. With this, he became the first Indian to clinch this title. The FIDE World Chess Championship 2000 was held in New Delhi and Tehran, with the final of the championship taking place from December 20 to December 24.

To mark the occasion, Anand on Thursday posted a cryptic tweet, asking his fans to guess what had happened on this day, 20 years ago. "Today ....20 years ago . Any guesses?" Anand tweeted.

Earlier this month, the chess maestro had announced that he is launching an academy for budding chess stars, and he will personally monitor the progress of young chess stars in the country. Taking to Twitter, Anand had written: "I am very excited to announce the launch of WestBridge Anand Chess Academy (WACA). Very happy to partner with WestBridge Capital in realising a long dream of mine to nurture talent in India."

Anand had also revealed that it will be a fellowship program that will aim to take the junior chess stars to the top ranks. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Top holiday listening trends for 2020 on Amazon Music

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Cuomo NY considering limited fans for Bills playoff gameNew York state officials are evaluating a proposal by the Buffalo Bills that would allow 6,700 fans at their home playoff game nex...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Supermodel Stella Tennant dies suddenly aged 50Stella Tennant, one of Britains top models, has died at the age of 50, British media reported on Wednesday. Tennant was born into the Scotti...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Thai baby elephant hit by motorcycle survives after receiving CPRThailands Mana Srivate has performed dozens of resuscitation attempts in his 26 years as a rescue worker, but never before o...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Tom Hanks saddles up for first Western in News of the WorldIts taken Tom Hanks more than 35 years to make his first Western so when he finally got on a horse and into a shootout, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020