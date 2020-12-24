Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Sport England board member Grant to apply for FA chairman role

My vision is of a unified game," Grant said. "My vision is of football thriving but also contributing to thriving communities in these difficult times.

Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2020 10:10 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 10:10 IST
Soccer-Sport England board member Grant to apply for FA chairman role

Sport England board member Chris Grant said he will apply for the position of Football Association (FA) chairman to succeed Greg Clarke who resigned last month, The Times reported https://www.thetimes.co.uk/edition/sport/sport-englands-chris-grant-wants-to-be-fa-chairman-zdfnh3swv. The FA has appointed a seven-member panel tasked with identifying a replacement for Clarke, who left his role after referring to players from the BAME community as "coloured" during questions from members of parliament.

The 58-year-old Grant, one of the most senior black administrators in British sport, said the time had come for a "generational shift" in the leadership of sport. "I'm going public now because, whatever happens with this process, football and sport are too important not to try to make our best contribution," Grant told the newspaper.

"... It's not just about age but understanding and attitude. We need to be more vocal about how we can use sport to get out of the hole we are in as a country right now." In 2018 the FA launched its Pursuit of Progress initiative, aimed at increasing the diversity of those playing, officiating, coaching, leading and governing English football.

However, Clarke's outdated terminology had led to outrage amongst anti-racism organisations and players. "When football is at its best, it's a really positive force for good. Too often it's fragmented and working against itself. My vision is of a unified game," Grant said.

"My vision is of football thriving but also contributing to thriving communities in these difficult times. I'm an optimist. I believe we can find the right balance."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Top holiday listening trends for 2020 on Amazon Music

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Cuomo NY considering limited fans for Bills playoff gameNew York state officials are evaluating a proposal by the Buffalo Bills that would allow 6,700 fans at their home playoff game nex...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Supermodel Stella Tennant dies suddenly aged 50Stella Tennant, one of Britains top models, has died at the age of 50, British media reported on Wednesday. Tennant was born into the Scotti...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Thai baby elephant hit by motorcycle survives after receiving CPRThailands Mana Srivate has performed dozens of resuscitation attempts in his 26 years as a rescue worker, but never before o...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Tom Hanks saddles up for first Western in News of the WorldIts taken Tom Hanks more than 35 years to make his first Western so when he finally got on a horse and into a shootout, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020