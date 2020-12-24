Left Menu
Cricket-Australia unlikely to be unchanged for second India test: Langer

Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2020 10:38 IST
Australia coach Justin Langer has all but confirmed his side will be unchanged for their second test against India which starts at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Australia completed an eight-wicket victory over the tourists in the first test in Adelaide after they dismissed Virat Kohli's team for a record low score of 36 in their second innings. "I'd be a pretty courageous man to change the XI for this test match after the last one," Langer told reporters on Thursday.

"At this stage, unless something happens over the next few days – and things can happen in the world we live in – we'll go in with the same XI, I'd say." Opening batsman David Warner, who missed the first test because of a groin injury, had already been ruled out of the match and was likely the only player to have been in contention to force his way into the side.

Langer, however, added while Warner was back batting in the nets and he was likely to return for the third test in Sydney, there were still concerns over his injury. "We're very hopeful," Langer said when asked if Warner would be fit for the third test. "He batted very well yesterday in the nets.

"He's having a bit of trouble running at full speed. When he gets back and feels confident with it, of course he'll come back into our team. "We'll just monitor him, and fingers crossed he'll be back."

Langer added with Warner's possible return there was likely to be a less than easy selection decision for the third test with makeshift opener Matthew Wade expected to drop back down into the middle order. That could cause some concerns for Travis Head and all-rounder Cameron Green, although Langer said the competition was what was expected at international level.

"You are literally under the pump every time you play for Australia. Every player is, that's how it should be. It's so healthy for Australian cricket."

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

