Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Melbourne on standby, but Sydney still preferred for third India test

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) has been placed on standby if Australia are unable to play the third test against India in Sydney following a fresh coronavirus outbreak in New South Wales, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Thursday. The third test venue has been the subject of debate after a new community outbreak emerged in Sydney's northern beach suburbs late last week.

Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2020 12:18 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 12:18 IST
Cricket-Melbourne on standby, but Sydney still preferred for third India test

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) has been placed on standby if Australia are unable to play the third test against India in Sydney following a fresh coronavirus outbreak in New South Wales, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Thursday.

The third test venue has been the subject of debate after a new community outbreak emerged in Sydney's northern beach suburbs late last week. CA interim chief executive Nick Hockley, however, said they intended to play the Jan. 7-11 game in Sydney but would move it to Melbourne if required. A decision would be made during the second test at the MCG.

The fourth test at Brisbane's Gabba ground from Jan. 15 would then go ahead as scheduled. "We've got a range of contingencies for every eventuality," Hockley told reporters in a Zoom conference.

"If situation worsens in Sydney, one of those options is to stay in Melbourne, play the New Year's test in Melbourne and then go straight to Brisbane." "We've been really buoyed by the way that the New South Wales and Sydney communities seem to be getting on top of this."

"So we are currently planning all systems go for the New Year's test to take place in Sydney as scheduled." Australia's most populous city has been virtually isolated from the rest of the country with state border closures or mandatory 14-day quarantine for Sydney arrivals.

The touring India team, who lost the day-night series opener in Adelaide, would prefer sticking to the original itinerary, said Hockley who also ruled out playing back-to-back tests in Sydney. "There's a relatively short gap between the third and fourth tests, so from a pitch perspective it's highly, highly problematic," he said.

The CA is working with the Queensland state government on exemptions to enable players, match officials, broadcasters, media and staff to move from Sydney to Brisbane following the third test if the border was still closed.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Panel suggests ICU beds reserved in 33 pvt hospitals be reduced to 60 pc, AAP govt tells HC

The AAP government informed the Delhi High Court on Thursday that an expert committee has recommended reducing, from 80 per cent to 60 per cent, the number of ICU beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in private hospitals in the national capi...

2 months after hurricanes, Louisiana residents still hurting

As southwest Louisiana recovers from the back-to-back hurricanes that hammered the region this year, signs of progress compete with lingering evidence of mass destruction. The fallen trees that carpeted neighborhoods have mostly been choppe...

NADA imposes two-year ban on basketball player Satnam Singh for doping

The National Anti-Doping AgencyNADA on Thursday said that it has imposed a two-year ban on basketball player Satnam Singh Bhamara for doping. NADA said that the player tested positive for Higenamine Beta-2-Agonist and the Anti Doping Discip...

'Mom, we need food': Thousands in South Sudan near famine

After nearly a week of hiding from conflict, Kallayn Keneng watched two of her young children die. They cried and cried and said, Mom, we need food, she said. But she had nothing to give. Too frail to bury her 5-year-old and 7-year-old afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020