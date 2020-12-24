Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Cricket Australia declares Melbourne as standby venue for Sydney Test

Should the public health situation in NSW render playing in Sydney untenable, CAs preferred contingency plan is to work with the Victorian Government to play the third Vodafone Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground followed by the fourth Vodafone Test at the Gabba, it added.A final decision on the third Test venue would be made during the Boxing Day Test.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 24-12-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 12:29 IST
COVID-19: Cricket Australia declares Melbourne as standby venue for Sydney Test

Cricket Australia on Thursday said Melbourne has been placed on standby to host the thirst Test between India and Australia if Sydney's COVID-19 situation renders it ''untenable'' despite efforts being made to continue with the original schedule. The fate of the third Test has been shrouded in uncertainty since earlier this month after a fresh COVID-19 outbreak in the northern beaches in Sydney, which is scheduled to host the third Test from January 7.

''CA has reaffirmed its commitment to giving it the best chance to play the third Vodafone Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground and the fourth Vodafone Test at the Gabba as per the original schedule,'' CA said in a statement. ''Should the public health situation in NSW render playing in Sydney untenable, CA's preferred contingency plan is to work with the Victorian Government to play the third Vodafone Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground followed by the fourth Vodafone Test at the Gabba,'' it added.

A final decision on the third Test venue would be made during the Boxing Day Test. Even though the situation in northern beaches has improved, there are concerns that Queensland will not grant the required exemptions, which will mean players and broadcasting crews will not be able to travel from Sydney to Brisbane between the third and fourth Tests.

However, CA interim chief executive officer Nick Hockley said the board is working closely with the Queensland government to get exemptions. ''We are working constructively with the Queensland Government and have been encouraged by the positive nature of discussions with them. We thank the Queensland Government for their support,'' Hockley said.

''The record testing numbers and the drop in new community transmissions in NSW have provided cause for optimism, however if the situation in Sydney deteriorates, we have strong contingency plans in place,'' he added. Earlier, CEO Stuart Fox said Melbourne Cricket Club is ''ready'' to host back-to-back matches between India and Australia but would rather see Sydney retain its traditional New Year's Test.

''I've been in touch with Cricket Australia daily and our position has been, we would love to see the Sydney Test Match stay in Sydney, it's no fun having it relocated,'' Fox told 'SEN Radio'. ''We're ready to go if we're needed, but again, if that Test can get away in Sydney, it's such an iconic Test, very traditional and an important sporting moment in Australian sport so let's hope it gets away, I'd hate to see it moved.'' In a bid to save its New Year fixture, NSW on Wednesday had offered to host the Brisbane Test as well, if the Queensland government refuses to grant exemptions to the teams returning from Sydney.

''I don't think a decision is pending today, probably the strategy would be to delay and see where the Sydney numbers get to,'' Fox said. ''Obviously, there's a lot to think about with staffing, preparing another pitch and ticket sales, so we're in a position, we're ready to go, but again, let's hope it stays in Sydney.

The series finale is scheduled to be played at the Gabba on January 15..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Panel suggests ICU beds reserved in 33 pvt hospitals be reduced to 60 pc, AAP govt tells HC

The AAP government informed the Delhi High Court on Thursday that an expert committee has recommended reducing, from 80 per cent to 60 per cent, the number of ICU beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in private hospitals in the national capi...

2 months after hurricanes, Louisiana residents still hurting

As southwest Louisiana recovers from the back-to-back hurricanes that hammered the region this year, signs of progress compete with lingering evidence of mass destruction. The fallen trees that carpeted neighborhoods have mostly been choppe...

NADA imposes two-year ban on basketball player Satnam Singh for doping

The National Anti-Doping AgencyNADA on Thursday said that it has imposed a two-year ban on basketball player Satnam Singh Bhamara for doping. NADA said that the player tested positive for Higenamine Beta-2-Agonist and the Anti Doping Discip...

'Mom, we need food': Thousands in South Sudan near famine

After nearly a week of hiding from conflict, Kallayn Keneng watched two of her young children die. They cried and cried and said, Mom, we need food, she said. But she had nothing to give. Too frail to bury her 5-year-old and 7-year-old afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020