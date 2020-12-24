Left Menu
Development News Edition

Had my head in the sand before BLM: Paine; Regret making hurtful one-liners, says Cummins

The biggest shift I have had in the past year or so is just around our Indigenous culture here in Australia, Cummins said.Obviously at school you learn a little bit about it, I remember reading about the Stolen Generation, small parts the boomerang, the didgeridoo, dream time, but never really in depth.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 24-12-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 14:04 IST
Had my head in the sand before BLM: Paine; Regret making hurtful one-liners, says Cummins

Australia Test skipper Tim Paine said he was living with ''his head in the sand'' before the Black Lives Movement while his deputy Pat Cummins admitted to making hurtful ''one liners'' to players of colour that he now regrets. Paine said he didn't think a lot about the issue of racism as it didn't affect him, adding that the BLM has shifted his perspective.

''Mine has only shifted in the last 12 months since the whole Black Lives Matter thing started to take off,'' Paine was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo. ''I was probably someone who, if I am totally honest, had my head in the sand a little bit and because it probably wasn't a part of my world I didn't have it as a big issue.

''That's really opened my eyes to things and issues our Indigenous people, black people and people of all sort of different cultures around the world go through.'' When asked how he counselled youngsters to handle racism, Cummins said: ''Just taking that extra second to think about what you say or do. You might try to throw in a joke and I've definitely done this in the past. ''You say a little one liner or something off the top of your head and then just making sure you actually reflect on that and go actually 'that's not me' or 'I've said the wrong thing there. I don't believe that, I don't know why I've said that, and I hate how I've made that person feel','' the pacer added.

The 36-year-old Paine said he has spoken to his teammates about their experiences and that has helped him gather a better understanding. ''But since this has sort of got going I have taken time to speak to teammates -- whether it's in Tasmania or Hurricanes or club cricket -- about how they feel about it and how it affects them.

''For me my learning has come from speaking to teammates, understanding more how it affects them and how I can help them through that.'' Paine said the best way to deal with racism is to call it out but without making scene. ''I've heard a few throwaway lines in the gym or at training over the years. The simple thing is to call it out,'' Paine said. ''For me it is just going over to them, rather than making a big scene over it, which can make the situation worse for the person that's had the comment made to.

''Tap them on the shoulder and let them know the comment has probably been hurtful and harmful to the person it was aimed at. A quiet conversation and make them aware it is not on and make sure they speak to the person it was aimed at.'' Cummins said reading the book Dark Emu has provided him a new perspective about racism and Indigenous culture. ''The biggest shift I have had in the past year or so is just around our Indigenous culture here in Australia,'' Cummins said.

''Obviously at school you learn a little bit about it, I remember reading about the Stolen Generation, small parts; the boomerang, the didgeridoo, dream time, but never really in depth. It was always 'that's the past', that's what that culture was, not that it still exists. ''But the biggest shift for me was Dark Emu. It shifted my perspective. I have such huge admiration and respect for the history. Australia has all this history I didn't even know about a year ago and I feel real proud to be an Aussie.'' PTI APA ATK ATK

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC intervention brings relief to inter-faith couple from UP seeking shelter in Delhi

The Delhi High Court intervention has brought relief to an inter-faith couple from Uttar Pradesh, who were seeking safe shelter in the national capital. A single-judge bench of Justice Anu Malhotra has directed the Delhi Police that in the ...

Woman raped on pretext of marriage

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly raped for three years on the promise of marriage in Uttar Pradeshs Ballia district, police said on ThursdayThe woman, in a complaint to police on Wednesday, said a 26-year-old man had been raping her for th...

Pankaj Tripathi helped me reinvent as director: Satish Kaushik on 'Kaagaz'

Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik says he has reinvented himself as a director with his upcoming feature Kaagaz, courtesy the films lead actor Pankaj Tripathi who brought in a renewed energy to the project. Presented by superstar Salman Khan, ...

Hong Kong pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai granted bail

Media tycoon and Hong Kong pro-democracy campaigner -- who was charged under the draconian National Security Law -- has been granted bail and allowed to return to his home. He was taken to custody almost three weeks ago.According to Al Jaze...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020