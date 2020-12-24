Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Soccer-Improving United look to build on momentum at Leicester

Manchester United may have taken their time to hit top gear in the Premier League this season but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side could find themselves in second place and within two points of leaders Liverpool with a win at Leicester City on Saturday. Solskjaer faced questions over his future after United's Champions League exit in the group stage and their struggles at home but the Norwegian has overseen six wins and a draw in seven league games to take his side up to third place with 26 points.

Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 16:42 IST
PREVIEW-Soccer-Improving United look to build on momentum at Leicester

Manchester United may have taken their time to hit top gear in the Premier League this season but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side could find themselves in second place and within two points of leaders Liverpool with a win at Leicester City on Saturday.

Solskjaer faced questions over his future after United's Champions League exit in the group stage and their struggles at home but the Norwegian has overseen six wins and a draw in seven league games to take his side up to third place with 26 points. Having shaken off the cobwebs with a 6-2 home win against bitter rivals Leeds United last weekend, United will bank on their 100% away record when they travel to Leicester, who are a point above Solskjaer's team but have played a game more.

Only Liverpool can match Leicester's tally of nine wins this season but Brendan Rodgers' Foxes have also lost five of their 14 games so far - more than any of the top six teams - and were beaten 2-0 by Everton in their last home game. Fellow top-four hopefuls Chelsea visit a struggling Arsenal side languishing in 15th after their worst start to a campaign since the 1974-75 season and the pressure is mounting on manager Mikel Arteta to turn the north London club's fortunes around.

The Gunners have lost five of their last seven league games with new West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce saying they now face a similar relegation battle as his side. DAUNTING TEST

West Brom face a daunting test themselves when they visit Anfield to play champions Liverpool, who returned to their devastating best in a 7-0 win at Crystal Palace last weekend, a result that followed their 2-1 home win over Tottenham Hotspur. Liverpool have received a boost with the return to full first-team training of midfielder Thiago Alcantara following a knee injury sustained against Everton in October.

Jose Mourinho's Spurs, who were top of the table earlier this month before dropping to sixth, travel to the West Midlands to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in another Sunday fixture. Mid-table Wolves have lost three of their last four games in the absence of injured striker Raul Jimenez.

Goal-shy Manchester City are in unfamiliar territory under Pep Guardiola in eighth spot after 13 games but will aim to go six matches unbeaten when Newcastle United visit on Saturday. Steve Bruce's 12th-placed side are hoping to put a COVID-19 outbreak at the club behind them and claim a sixth win of the campaign to potentially break into the top half of the table.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa host Palace, Southampton visit Fulham on Saturday, while winless Sheffield United host an Everton team who have won three games on the trot to jump into fourth place. Leeds United take on Burnley at Elland Road and West Ham United welcome Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tigress translocated from Corbett to Rajaji National Park in Uttarakhand

A six-year-old tigress was translocated on Thursday from the Bijrani range of the Jim Corbett National Park to the Rajaji Tiger Reserve to boost the tiger population there. This is the states first successful attempt at tiger translocation,...

Delhi, Bengaluru emerge as hot spots for e-commerce jobs: Report

Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai have emerged as the demand hot spots for recruiting talent in the e-commerce segment, according to a report. The report is based on a survey of 5,000 employees from e-commerce and traditional industries working i...

First Pfizer vaccines arrive in Chile, medics to be inoculated first

The first 10,000 doses of a 10-million order of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine reached Chile on Thursday with inoculations of health workers in the hardest hit sectors to begin immediately.Chile is the first South American country to ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Brexit deal anticipation fuels stocks and sterling

Stocks rallied and the British pound gained on Thursday as Britain and the European Union closed in on a free trade deal and investors wagered on a global economic recovery. Britain and the EU were hammering out the final details of a narro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020