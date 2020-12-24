Left Menu
Development News Edition

Messi has three or four years to go at the highest level, feels Puyol

Spain and Barcelona legend Carles Puyol feels that Argentine striker Lionel Messi will play three or four years at the highest level if he does not pick any injury.

ANI | Barcelona | Updated: 24-12-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 17:47 IST
Messi has three or four years to go at the highest level, feels Puyol
Barcelona striker Lionel Messi. Image Credit: ANI

Spain and Barcelona legend Carles Puyol feels that Argentine striker Lionel Messi will play three or four years at the highest level if he does not pick any injury. Messi (Barcelona) recently broke Pele's record of registering the most number of goals for a single club. The striker recorded his 644th strike for Barcelona, surpassing Pele's record of 643 goals for Santos.

"He is now 33 years old and takes care of himself. He is motivated and eager, and I think he has three or four years to go at this level if he is lucky enough to not have any major injuries and if he continues playing with the same desire to improve and keep winning, with that motivation. I think we still have Leo for a while," Goal.com quoted Puyol as saying. Reflecting on what has allowed Messi to keep performing at such a high level for the best part of 15 years, Puyol said: "I am sure that talent is not enough. Talent is needed, of course, but also work and dedication, a desire to learn and be motivated to seek new challenges every day. We have seen it in Messi.

"He is not the same player today as he was when he started. He has been adding records and improving, he is a very complete player who can set the rhythm of the game, score free kicks, goals, give assists. He does practically everything!" he added. Puyol said that Messi has transformed his game over the years and became a 'more impressive player'.

"In the beginning he was very good, but one of those players who you give the ball and he does his individual move. He made the difference and scored goals. He was already very good [at a young age], but over the years he has become an even more impressive player, the best of all time," he said. Puyol was in the Barcelona team when Messi made his first-team debut in LaLiga as a substitute against Espanyol in October 2004 and the former defender recalled his early impressions of the attacker after he came through La Masia. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

The virus that shut down the world: 2020, a year like no other

WHO Health facilities around the world, like here in Gaza, were stretched to their limits as the number of cases increased.As 2020 comes to an end and people around the world try to make sense of how the world has changed, they are faced w...

Tigress translocated from Corbett to Rajaji National Park in Uttarakhand

A six-year-old tigress was translocated on Thursday from the Bijrani range of the Jim Corbett National Park to the Rajaji Tiger Reserve to boost the tiger population there. This is the states first successful attempt at tiger translocation,...

Delhi, Bengaluru emerge as hot spots for e-commerce jobs: Report

Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai have emerged as the demand hot spots for recruiting talent in the e-commerce segment, according to a report. The report is based on a survey of 5,000 employees from e-commerce and traditional industries working i...

First Pfizer vaccines arrive in Chile, medics to be inoculated first

The first 10,000 doses of a 10-million order of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine reached Chile on Thursday with inoculations of health workers in the hardest hit sectors to begin immediately.Chile is the first South American country to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020